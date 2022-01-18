Covenant High Plains Surgery Center wins 2022 "Best of the West" Outpatient Surgery Center award Lubbock center selected as Best Outpatient Surgery Center for 2022 by KCBD NewsChannel 11 viewership

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) was recognized as the Best Outpatient Surgery Center in the annual "Best of the West" event sponsored by KCBD NewsChannel 11. The award caps a year of outstanding achievements by the staff at both CHPSC locations.

Newsweek ranked the CHPSC facility on 22nd Street in the top 5% of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2022 in September.

CHPSC's Quaker Avenue facility became one of a dozen ambulatory surgery centers in the nation to earn Center of Excellence recognition for its Bariatric Surgery program earlier in the year, receiving accreditation by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in February and Blue Distinction® Center designation by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in December.

The Quaker Avenue facility also became the first freestanding surgery center in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement in October using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot.

"We're humbled by this recognition and appreciate our community recognizing the care we provide," stated CHPSC-22nd St. Clinical Director Chastity Velasquez, RN, BSN. "We love our patients and will continue to strive to give the very best care in Lubbock!"

"Being named 'Best of the West' is especially gratifying because it signifies recognition by the West Texas community," stated CHPSC-Quaker Ave. Clinical Director Olga Lara, RN, BSN. "Our staff work hard every day to provide excellent care and we are touched by this acknowledgment."

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas, and is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. CHPSC was created by the 2015 merger of Covenant SurgiCenter (est. 1986) and High Plains Surgery Center (est. 2006). With 14 operating and procedure rooms and more than a hundred physicians on staff, CHPSC offers the latest in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center