EVmatch and Silicon Valley Clean Energy Partnering to Address Electric Vehicle Charger Accessibility in Santa Clara County

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) is providing $100,000 in funding to EVmatch, a local electric vehicle (EV) charging software company, to support increased EV charging access to the public and people living in multi-unit residential housing. These funds will support the installation of 60 publicly available EV charging stations at eligible multi-unit residential properties within Santa Clara County.

EVmatch logo (PRNewsfoto/EVmatch, Inc.)

EVmatch and SVCE are making EV charging more accessible in Santa Clara County with 60 new public EV charging stations.

The funding from SVCE matches grant funding awarded to EVmatch through the BESTFIT Innovative Charging Solutions Grant, provided through the California Energy Commission (CEC) Clean Transportation Program.

In addition to constructing new charging stations in the County, EVmatch will also provide their proprietary, national online social platform to connect available charging station hosts with EV drivers on a reservation basis, a service greatly needed in the industry. Any driver can download the free app, accessing publicly available charging stations at commercial and residential properties.

These installation efforts address critical EV charging market gaps that are common at multi-unit residences.

"We are proud to collaborate with SVCE to achieve our shared vision of increasing access to EV charging and electric mobility options to apartment dwellers and their neighbors who may not have convenient chargers accessible otherwise," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch.

"Increased EV charging access is necessary as communities transition to a clean energy future. EVmatch's innovative software system and public sharing capabilities, as well as their commitment to making EV charging easy, reliable, and accessible to all, makes this an ideal partnership to advance charging availability in our region," said SVCE CEO Girish Balachandran.

EVmatch is committed to increasing EV adoption by making charging easy, reliable, and accessible. EVmatch operates a nationwide peer-to-peer EV charging network, enabling individuals and business owners to rent private charging stations, earning money and supporting their communities. Learn more and download the app at www.evmatch.com.

Silicon Valley Clean Energy is a not for profit, community owned agency providing clean electricity from renewable and carbon free sources to more than 270,000 residential and commercial customers in 13 Santa Clara County jurisdictions. Silicon Valley Clean Energy is advancing innovative solutions to fight climate change by decarbonizing the grid, transportation, and buildings. Learn more at SVCleanEnergy.org.

Contact:

Heather Hochrein

530-260-3619

heather@evmatch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVmatch, Inc.