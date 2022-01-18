Grundéns Expands Commitment to Bass Fishing with Major League Fishing Partnership

POULSBO, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today renews its commitment to the bass community by renewing and expanding its sponsorship of Major League Fishing (MLF). Grundéns continues as the exclusive footwear sponsor of the Bass Pro Tour and the MLF5 Circuits. The brand will also participate in the MLF REDCREST Tournament, showcasing its line of footwear and apparel to attendees of the Redcrest Expo.

"Grundéns entry into bass in partnership with the MLF was a highlight for the brand in 2021, made even better with Skeet winning stage 1 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro-circuit tournament in the newly launched SeaKnit boat shoe," says Grundéns CEO David Mellon. "By expanding our partnership with MLF in 2022, we look forward to deepening our relationships with bass enthusiasts and exposing them to our extensive and trusted product line. Whether competing at the MLF level or on weekends for fun, Grundéns has all levels of bass anglers covered from head to toe."

Grundéns is the presenting sponsor of the Lake Fork, Texas stop of the Bass Pro Tour on February 19-24. More than 65% of Texas's top 50 Bass have come out of Lake Fork, including the state record, an 18.18 lb. behemoth. Grundéns pro anglers Skeet Reese, Bradley Roy, Adrian Avena, and Gerald Spohrer, all of which have qualified for Redcrest, are looking to attend Lake Fork, chasing the total season purse of more than $7.6 million.

The SeaKnit boat shoe, worn by all Grundéns pros, offers anglers performance and fit with a 100% seamless knit upper, and a unique PU overlay that provides water resistance in wet conditions. A non-marking natural gum rubber outsole with razor-cut siping provides superior on-deck traction. A shock-absorbing EVA midsole and comfort footbed provide all day cushioning for the active angler. In addition, proprietary fabric treatments provide resistance to odor and stains. The SeaKnit Boat Shoe is a contemporary lace-up sneaker specifically designed for anglers and is available in several exciting new colors in March 2022 for $109.99.

Grundéns flagship tournament angling suit, the Gambler jacket and Gamber bib are built to perform on the biggest stages of professional bass fishing. Designed to optimize waterproofness, comfort, and mobility, both pieces feature rugged 100% nylon face fabric with a GORE-TEX C-Knit Backer. The jacket utilizes GORE-TEX TOPO Stretch across the shoulders and back for flexible mobility and a submersible shingled cuff design that keeps water out of the sleeves even when reaching into the water. The bib has a stretch woven upper back suspender panel for mobility, dual zippered hand warmer pockets, and angled thigh pockets that are still accessible while seated on a casting pedestal. The jacket is available in two colors for $499.99 MSRP while the bib is available in one color for $479.99.

