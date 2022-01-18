New Bosch Power Tools GDS18V-740C and GDS18V-770C PROFACTOR™ Impact Wrenches Bring Hardcore Power in a Cordless Design

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the launch of two high-torque impact wrenches under the PROFACTOR™ System, the GDS18V-740C and GDS18V-770C. These new models provide high torque and exceptional control and flexibility. Additionally, these impact wrenches feature BITURBO Brushless™ technology and optimized in-tool electronics allowing for high PROFACTOR™ performance delivering the power of a corded tool in a cordless solution.

"High torque combined with advanced preset and custom modes help prevent workpiece and fastener damage providing users with exceptional control, saving time and frustration. Plus, in reverse with Metal Bolt Mode activated, the Auto Bolt Release (ABR) feature senses when there is no load and stops tool rotation helping prevent frustrating accidental dropping of bolts and nuts. Both wrenches offer friction ring anvils providing secure socket attachment with the additional flexibility of quick swaps. The GDS19V-770C also features a thru-hole which provides extra security and better manageability for those that do most of their work with the same socket and want to secure the connection. We're excited to introduce this dynamic duo of impact wrenches to our tool line," said Chris Gregory, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "The new connected-ready PROFACTOR™ impact wrenches offer users a variety of features to ensure the tools work at an optimal level during even the toughest of projects."

Features and Benefits

The GDS18V-740C 1/2-inch and GDS18V-770C 3/4-inch PROFACTOR™ 18V connected-ready impact wrenches provide carpentry or metal commercial construction pros a safer and more efficient experience. The Onboard User Interface included in both tools provides users with torque and speed settings, as well as mode control, and tool-status feedback.

High-Torque Motor : The GDS18V-740C delivers up to 740 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque and 1,180 ft.-lbs. of max breakaway torque. While the GDS18V-770C delivers 770 ft.-lbs. of fastening torque and 1,250 ft.-lbs. of max breakaway torque.

Auto Bolt Release : Stops rotation when there is no load on the tool to help prevent accidentally dropping bolts and nuts during removal.

Advanced Modes : Offer pre-set and custom modes to help prevent workpiece and fastener damage.

LED Lights: Illuminates dark work areas and turns on with tool activation and the lights can also be disabled via the Bosch Toolbox App.

Specifications

The GDS18V-740C PROFACTOR™ 18V connected-ready 1/2-inch impact wrench tool specifications include:

Square Drive : 1/2-inch with Friction Ring

Rating : 18V

Torque Levels : 0-258/480/740

Max Fastening Torque: 740

Max Breakaway Torque: 1,180

No Load RPM : 0-800/1,300/1,750

No Load IPM : 0-1,600/2,300/2,600

Bare Weight: 6.4 Lbs.

The GDS18V-770C PROFACTOR™ 18V connected-ready 3/4-inch. impact wrench tool specifications include:

Square Drive : 3/4-inch with Friction Ring and Thru-Hole

Rating : 18V

Torque Levels : 0-258/480/770

Max Fastening Torque: 770

Max Breakaway Torque: 1,250

No Load RPM : 0-800/1,300/1,750

No Load IPM : 0-1,600/2,300/2,600

Bare Weight: 6.4 Lbs.

The Bosch GDS18V-740C and GDS18V-770C PROFACTOR™ 18V connected-ready 1/2-inch and 3/4-inch impact wrench product package includes: Impact wrench, 18V CORE18V lithium-ion 8.0 Ah performance battery, 18V charger, connectivity module, joist hanger, and carrying bag.

