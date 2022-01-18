New Eastbridge research delves into distribution systems of voluntary carriers Latest report examines critical role of field support to deliver products and services to customers

AVON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth in work-from-home options is redefining what constitutes a field office, but strong carrier support for distribution networks and processes is more important than ever, according to Eastbridge's 2021 Field Structure and Distribution of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report.

(PRNewsfoto/Eastbridge Consulting Group)

"Employers and brokers expect excellent products, administration and customer service from their voluntary partners, but none of those matter if the carrier's distribution and field support isn't able to support and deliver those products and services," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president.

The Field Structure and Distribution of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report surveys 23 voluntary carriers about the structures and positions they use to distribute, support sales and enrollment, and provide ongoing service to clients. The report provides carriers with a benchmark they can use to compare their own distribution structures against other carriers active in the voluntary market, and insight into changes and challenges they expect in the future.

Other key findings in the report include:

More than half of carriers surveyed partner with general agents who act as a "broker's broker" to recruit, train and support brokers while promoting the carrier's portfolio.

Most carriers have a specialist position specific to voluntary sales, and the majority assign resources to support and grow their relationships with centers of excellence at large, national brokers.

Carriers see technology-based distribution and sales solutions that provide easy and accurate data transfers and integrations as key differentiators. At the same time, keeping up with rapidly changing technologies is one of the most pressing issues carriers and their voluntary distribution face.

The Field Structure and Distribution of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is available for purchase for $2,500. For more information or to purchase the report, visit the Eastbridge website report page by clicking here, email info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

Contact:

Ginger Bates

Email: gbates@eastbridge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group