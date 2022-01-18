Panaya Launches Risk-Based Testing Solution, Introducing an Innovative Approach for Salesforce Testing

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence, announced today the launch of its new game-changing solution 'Risk-Based Testing' for Salesforce. This solution is an innovative approach to testing that significantly reduces testing time and resources, while increasing testing accuracy and efficiency. The solution allows testers to understand in advance what areas of their org are at risk and focus the testing efforts only on the areas that will be impacted by a specific change, release or development content. The solution is part of Panaya's testing offerings in the domain of packaged applications; a domain to which Panaya brings over a decade of proven expertise.

Risk-Based Testing is an advanced product layer on top of ForeSight, Panaya's Change Intelligence platform for Salesforce, which is used by over 150 customers worldwide. Leveraging both ForeSight's world-class Impact Analysis Engine and Panaya's deep understanding and knowledge of the SFDC ecosystem and driven by the Test-Driven Development (TDD) practice, ForeSight enables testers to manage and optimize the scope of the software testing process during development. This solution ensures that testers are not wasting time and resources on cumbersome, unnecessary tests and investigations of false positives and dead ends. The risk-based testing solution can complement and optimize both automatic and manual tests.

Risk-based testing enhances ForeSight's testing toolset, which already enables users to seamlessly compile and create test flows, assign testers, and generate data set specifications for reusable test cycles.

The Salesforce ecosystem is still emerging in the area of testing; however, it is a critical element of Salesforce administration and development, especially as an org grows and a large number of custom objects are created to extend Salesforce functionality and tailor it to fit the organization's needs. Testing the Salesforce environment is imperative to ensure its proper implementation, successful business operations and overall quality. A solid testing strategy is crucial so that the organization detects threats on time and resolves them before they get out of hand, causing significant problems.

"Test Automation increases quality and improves efficiency". said Oz Lavee, ForeSight CTO for Panaya. "However, automation does not prevent you from automating the "wrong test" (the one that you didn't really need) which we see among many clients. With Panaya we understand what to automate based on the risk level and business impact that we identified with Panaya ForeSight".

Although one may think that automated solutions allow users to run as many tests as they want with no additional costs, organizations face the truth that maintaining automated tests has high TCO (total cost of ownership), since every test that fails requires investigation - whether it is a true bug or a false failure. On average about 60% of automated test failures are false positives, wasting resources and time."

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

