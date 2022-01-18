Southern California Natives Lucy Dunn and Emile Haddad Recognized in California Homebuilding Foundation 2022 Hall of Fame

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is pleased to share 2 of its nominees have been selected into the California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) Hall of Fame 2022. On June 21, 2022 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco the new inductees will join over 200 men and women who have been recognized for their exemplary contributions to the building industry.

The CHF was founded in 1985 and has since annually honored upstanding individuals in various fields who display leadership, innovation and philanthropy. These industry trailblazers ignite passion and dedication in their respective fields, while continuing their commitment to CHF's mission of forward-looking goals and building on the next generation.

BIASC is proud to announce its nominee, Lucy Dunn, has been selected by CHF as a 2022 Hall of Fame recipient. Dunn, past President and CEO of Orange County Business Council has fearlessly led in this position for 16 years. OCBC's passionate business members focus on working synonymously with academia and government to best position the region's economic quality and longevity. The Orange County Business Council focus initiatives highlight the supply of workforce housing, education for a 21st century economy, and enhancing investments in infrastructure. Dunn has been heavily involved in BIASC's mission for many years and was the first female president of BIASC in its 80 year history.

Dunn's career highlights also include funding to create over 72,000 units of housing and shelter as Director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development under Governor Schwarzenegger, who also appointed her to the California Transportation Commission in 2008. Governor Jerry Brown reappointed her two more terms, first woman officer of CBIA, and served as chair of the Building Industry Legal Defense Fund.

Emile Haddad, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of FivePoint Holdings, LLC has also been recognized by BIASC for its nomination and selection into the CHF Hall of Fame. FivePoint Holdings, headquartered in Southern California, designs and develops large mixed-use communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements with public amenities such as parks and open space.

Haddad's additional accolades include former Chief Investment Officer of Lennar Corporation, a founding member of Lennar in California, Gov. Newsom's appointee for the statewide Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery during the Covid-19 induced economic crisis and Chair Emeritus of the prestigious USC Lusk School for Real Estate.

"The building industry, especially here in Southern California, offers some of the greatest industry leaders throughout the country," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "BIASC nominated both Haddad and Dunn for their ongoing work with not only BIASC but throughout various facets of the industry. I am delighted to stand behind them in their Hall of Fame recognition with the California Homebuilding Foundation."

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

