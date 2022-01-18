Wilson Elser Names 19 New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the promotion to partner of 19 attorneys, effective January 1, 2022.

"Congratulations to our 2022 partner class as they move up the ranks of the firm," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel McMahon. "Each of these 19 attorneys brings an in-depth understanding of our clients' business and legal needs, and we look forward to even greater contributions to the advancement of our firm and our clients."

Albany, New York

Christopher Priore is a commercial and appellate litigator with broad experience across multiple industries and areas who routinely practices before state and federal appellate courts. His practice includes successfully litigating complex commercial cases and cases involving novel constitutional issues. Mr. Priore has represented construction firms and owners in construction defect and lien law disputes as well as creditors and lenders in various creditors' rights, loan workouts and bankruptcy matters. He also represents large hospitality groups in various matters, including liquor licensing. Albany Law School, J.D.; Clarkson University.

Atlanta, Georgia

Lawrence Lee Washburn IV provides commercial litigation and services, including transactional matters, professional liability, employment matters and general liability defense. He also has experience representing lenders and secured creditors in lending origination and post-default matters. Mr. Washburn has represented national banks and large-debt funds in state and federal courts, including bankruptcy matters; large trucking companies and insurers in multiple states; parties on both sides of construction defect cases; product liability actions related to motor vehicles and electronics; and health care providers facing claims of malpractice and potential reputational damage. University of Georgia School of Law, J.D.; Vanderbilt University.

Detroit, Michigan

Anthony Pieti defends professional liability claims, including medical and legal malpractice; design professionals, including architects and engineers; and life agent/broker-dealers. He also defends auto/trucking and transportation liability, product liability and intellectual property claims. Mr. Pieti is a mechanical engineer with 10 years of engineering experience at Ford Motor Company and Visteon, where he worked in automotive design and test engineering before pursuing a legal career. Mr. Pieti also has a master's degree in finance and handles commercial litigation and transactions; he is able to analyze all financial aspects/impacts of a claim in great depth. University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, J.D.; University of Michigan-Dearborn and University of Michigan.

Florham Park, New Jersey

Andrew Heck has extensive experience defending general liability, transportation, product liability, construction defect and workers' compensation claims in his diverse civil litigation practice. He has defended clients in those fields in a wide variety of settings, including against claims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death. Rutgers School of Law, J.D.; The College of New Jersey.

Jennifer Moran defends personal injury claims on behalf of commercial property owners, construction companies, restaurants, transportation companies and landlords, with a concentration on large-scale commercial properties, condominium associations and construction accident claims throughout New Jersey. Ms. Moran has experience in all phases of commercial litigation and focuses on early, practical and cost-effective resolution while achieving the best possible results. She also has significant experience in appellate practice. Rutgers School of Law – Newark, J.D.; Stockton University.

Timothy Wheeler is a restructuring attorney with extensive experience in creditors' rights and commercial litigation. His practice includes representing individual creditors, creditors' committees and debtors in complex restructuring matters in various jurisdictions. Mr. Wheeler also has significant experience litigating on behalf of national banks and other commercial entities in federal and state courts. Seton Hall University School of Law, J.D.; Princeton University.

Houston, Texas

Garett Willig handles a broad array of matters throughout Texas, and focuses his practice on general liability, professional liability and products liability claims. Following a successful career in health care and medical marketing, Mr. Willig worked for two Texas-based firms and gained experience in first-party insurance defense, contractual disputes and qui tam litigation. Since 2009, Mr. Willig has extended his practice to the defense of high-exposure design, engineering and construction matters; product liability defect claims; and transportation cases. He is a member of several national and local client general liability teams and the Wilson Elser National Trial Team. South Texas College of Law, J.D.; University of Texas at Austin.

Los Angeles, California

Adam Le Berthon is a trial lawyer who handles complex and multiparty business litigation. He has extensive experience defending professional liability claims, product liability and mass tort actions filed against pharmaceutical and consumer products companies, and has represented numerous companies and individuals involved in environmental litigation. Mr. Le Berthon also has experience structuring and negotiating the settlement of individual and large groups of related cases. University of Southern California, J.D.; University of San Diego.

Louisville, Kentucky

Lindsay Gray defends personal injury, premises liability, bad faith and insurance coverage claims. She represents individuals, national insurers, motor carriers, national restaurants, medical facilities, and other regional and national companies in connection with personal injuries, coverage disputes, negligence, and claims of bad faith. University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law, J.D.; Hanover College.

Edward O'Brien practices in the areas of construction litigation, appellate advocacy, insurance and reinsurance coverage, commercial disputes, insurance defense, medical malpractice and nursing home defense, risk management, transportation, products liability and general civil defense. Mr. O'Brien is the co-founder and managing editor of the Kentucky Appellate Survey, a publication that summarizes, analyzes and contextualizes all holdings from Kentucky's appellate courts; he is the former editor in chief of the University of Louisville Law Review. University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law, J.D.; Sam Houston State University.

McLean, Virginia

Camille Shora specializes in medical and dental malpractice. Over her career, she has represented professionals in construction-defect litigation as well as in the field of product liability. She also handles complex general liability matters in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and has appeared in matters in state and federal courts and before professional boards. Born and raised in France, Ms. Shora also works with French and Canadian insurers, corporations and individuals, and has assisted in cases involving French parties, including aviation, transportation and personal injury matters. West Virginia University, J.D.; Pierre Mendès-France University.

Miami, Florida

Erin McGrath handles a wide range of cases, including commercial litigation, product liability, professional liability and general liability. She also has experience representing clients in complex construction litigation and toxic tort cases, as well as employment practice matters. Ms. McGrath provides thorough strategic advice to clients ranging from individuals to large corporations and technology companies. She previously served as a prosecutor at the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, where she accumulated extensive trial experience. Hofstra University School of Law, J.D.; Providence College.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ross Molina handles pre- and post-incident cybersecurity, data privacy and breach response for clients internationally. He is a member of Wilson Elser's cybersecurity team, on call to provide 24/7 advice to clients and to assist in detecting, containing and responding to an attack. In addition to assisting clients' restoration efforts, Mr. Molina provides guidance on breach response obligations, including compliance and notification to individuals as well as state and federal regulators as required under state and federal breach notification laws. He also assists clients with pre-breach preparedness training. University of Oklahoma, College of Law, J.D.; Louisiana State University.

New York Metro

Nathan Horst, a member of Wilson Elser's Germany Practice, represents European clients in litigation, arbitration and other dispute resolution matters. These clients include insurers, reinsurers, manufacturers, financial institutions and service providers. Mr. Horst has extensive experience representing clients across state and federal jurisdictions in a wide variety of commercial, contract and corporate litigations at the trial and appellate levels, including products liability actions, real estate disputes, breach of contract actions, securities litigation, and defense of director and officer liability suits. Columbia Law School, J.D.; University of Georgia.

Ashley Humphries defends complex, high-exposure medical malpractice claims. She has obtained favorable results during all facets of litigation from inception through trial on behalf of hospitals, private practices, medical schools, health care systems and most allied health professionals. Ms. Humphries is experienced in an array of medical specialties and has lectured to several of the firm's hospital and medical school clients on medical malpractice cases, litigation and risk management issues, and has participated in Grand Rounds lectures. Villanova University School of Law, J.D.; Fordham University.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Caroline S. Vahey is an experienced trial lawyer in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who concentrates her practice in the areas of construction law, security, general casualty, product liability and premises liability. In addition to her command of substantive law and her ability to master complex facts, Ms. Vahey enhances her trial skills by investing the time to learn her clients' businesses and the industries in which they operate. Chicago-Kent College of Law, J.D.; Catholic University of America.

San Francisco, California

Nicholas Lane has represented individuals and organizations in a variety of national and international disputes before federal and state courts and in alternative dispute resolutions. He defends clients by identifying and mitigating exposure and developing leverage opportunities against opposing parties. Mr. Lane has a professional background in the marine industry as a navigational officer aboard commercial ships. San Francisco Law School, J.D.; California State University Maritime Academy.

Jianlin Song worked as a physician in Beijing, China, a career that provided her with the background and knowledge to represent companies and individual practitioners in the life sciences and health care industries as an attorney. During her 15-year legal career, Dr. Song has defended manufacturers across the spectrum of life science products. She also has represented clinical and diagnostic laboratories and dental, medical and nursing practitioners in professional malpractice cases, and in response to investigations by their respective professional boards. Rutgers School of Law, J.D.; University of Houston, School of Optometry; Peking University Health Science Center.

Washington, D.C.

Callyson Grove maintains a diverse practice covering a wide range of litigation matters, a substantial portion of which involves litigating medical malpractice cases on behalf of health care providers across all medical specialties. Ms. Grove also handles legal malpractice, employment and product liability claims, among others. Barred in the District of Columbia and Maryland, she has handled cases pro hac vice in other jurisdictions and has appeared in multiple international arbitrations. Ms. Grove has authored briefs on behalf of appellees and appellants before the Maryland Court of Special Appeals and the D.C. Court of Appeals. The George Washington University Law School, J.D.; University of Wisconsin–Madison.

