Annie H. Lee, JD Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Colorado Access

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Access board of directors has appointed Annie H. Lee, JD as the next president and chief executive officer of Colorado Access. Lee will start in her new role on February 14, 2022.

In April 2021, current President/CEO Marshall Thomas, MD announced his plan to retire by the first quarter of 2022. Dr. Thomas has served as the organization's president/CEO for 16 years.

Simon Smith, chair of the CEO search committee and vice chair of the Colorado Access board of directors, commented, "After conducting a national search, we were pleased to find our next president/CEO right here in Denver, Colorado. Ms. Lee is a strong leader who brings a wealth of knowledge of the Colorado Medicaid environment. We look forward to working with Annie and building upon the momentum and success Colorado Access has achieved under the steadfast leadership of Marshall Thomas, MD."

Lee is known as a trusted and collaborative leader with extensive experience working within the Medicaid landscape in Colorado. Currently, Lee is the executive director of community health and Medicaid strategies at Children's Hospital Colorado. She also served as senior director of Medicaid and charitable coverage programs at Kaiser Permanente Colorado. Prior to that, Lee spent four years working at the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.

Lee received her Juris Doctor degree (J.D.) from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and her undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Colorado Boulder.

"I am excited and humbled to be selected as the next president/CEO of Colorado Access," said Annie Lee. "The mission, values and history of the organization make it uniquely positioned to optimize how Coloradans access affordable, quality health care. I look forward to building lasting relationships with the employees, members, providers, and community partners as we forge reforms that improve health care in Colorado."

Lee is Korean American, the daughter of Korean immigrants, and she comes from a military family. She will be the first female and the first person of color to be the chief executive officer at Colorado Access. Lee has lived in Colorado most of her life and resides in Denver. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, reading, and hiking.

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Their broad and deep view of regional and local systems allows them to stay focused on our members' care while collaborating on measurable and economically sustainable systems that serve them better. Learn more at coaccess.com .

