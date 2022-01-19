Aspiriant Merges with Murray, Stok & Company

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced today that it has entered into a strategic merger with Murray, Stok and Company, a boutique tax services firm based in San Francisco. The two firms share clients and have worked together for over a decade. The partnership helps expand the capabilities of Aspiriant's Tax Services Group, an essential element of its Exclusive Family Office offering.

Aspiriant serves approximately 1,800 clients and has more than $15 billion in assets under management and advisement. Murray, Stok's 17 tax professionals oversee tax services for over 400 clients. These employees will combine with Aspiriant's team of tax professionals to enhance the client experience and bolster the firm's tax planning services.

"We are excited to enhance our tax offerings through our combination with Murray, Stok," said Aspiriant CEO Rob Francais. "We estimate that the majority of our clients seek tax planning services in addition to wealth management and financial planning, and our merger with Murray, Stok will support a seamless implementation of both new and existing offerings. The firm closely aligns with Aspiriant's core values, ensuring our clients are in good hands for long-term financial prosperity."

This announcement closely follows Aspiriant's recent merger with San Diego-based HearthStone Private Wealth Management in December 2021. In recent years, Aspiriant has also partnered with Stanford Investment Group in 2017 and The Glowacki Group in 2016. Throughout these transactions, Aspiriant remains one of largest independent and employee-owned firms with scale and continues to emphasize the importance of succession planning and independent ownership for employees and clients.

"We're certain that client relationships will continue to thrive as a result of our partnership with Aspiriant. Adding Aspiriant's all-encompassing wealth management and strategic planning services to our tax compliance and planning offerings will ensure that we meet our clients' needs well into the future!" said Chris Murray, managing partner at Murray, Stok. Chris Murray and Mike Stok become partners at Aspiriant as a result of the merger.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $15 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com .

About Murray, Stok & Company

Murray, Stok and Company is a San Francisco-based firm that provides tax and advisory services to individuals as well as large and small businesses. Their team consists of 17 professionals serving over 400 clients.

