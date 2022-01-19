Balanced Bridge Funding Provides Contract Advances to Pre-Draft NFL Athletes

ARDMORE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Bridge Funding supports college football athletes headed to the National Football League (NFL) by providing them with pre-draft advances. As a specialty finance company active in the athlete space, Balanced Bridge is experienced with the financial needs of college football athletes as they prepare for the NFL draft.

As a credible and direct provider of NFL pre-draft advances, college football athletes who are approved for funding by Balanced Bridge can get amounts based on their potential draft position. They will be able to use that money to train, have spending money, and find a place to live until the NFL draft. They are not required to repay the advance until they start getting paid from their designated teams in the fall.

"We know how important it is for college football athletes to have access to top training facilities and the ability to take care of themselves in between the end of the college football season and the NFL draft" says Joseph Genovesi, CEO of Balanced Bridge Funding. "That is why we have chosen to focus on these select group of athletes to provide them services they might need so they don't lose focus on their goal of being an NFL athlete."

The process to apply for NFL pre-draft advances from Balanced Bridge is simple. The interested party would fill out the application on Balanced Bridge's website. The underwriting department will contact the applicant, get additional details, and start the due diligence process. The decision to fund can be made within an hour of Balanced Bridge receiving the application. If it is approved, the funds will be deposited in the designated account. Balanced Bridge is a direct funder of these advances and is not a broker.

According to a 2019 ESPN article, college football players, who are NFL draft prospects, looking to take the next step need at least $50,000 to $100,000 to make sure they are ready. College athletes train to get in peak physical condition so they can make a good impression on scouts and NFL team executives at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In a 2014 Bleacher Report article, it detailed the rigorous journey draft prospects take getting prepared for the event. Intense weightlifting, football drills, strict dieting, and interview prep. NFL agents providing pre-draft loans or pre-draft credit lines are also taking a huge chance on their clients because it is not guaranteed they will make the active roster. By many accounts, it is customary for agents to be able place their clients in top training facilities and surround them with what they need to get to the next level. The ability to access that kind of funding and provide those resources to the athletes could mean the difference for player representatives.

The journey getting into the NFL is long and arduous. Preparing for the NFL draft is the first step in the next phase for these college football athletes. Pre-draft advances can help smooth their transition into the league, and it is important that the athlete and their representatives know where to get them. Balanced Bridge is a direct, reputable, and reliable source of these funds.

