CPG, CBD manufacturer Global Widget to attend leading convenience distribution conference in Tampa, Feb. 7-9

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, CPG manufacturer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, will showcase its newest product and brand offerings at the 2022 Convenience Distribution Marketplace, February 7-9, at the JW Marriott Tampa in Tampa, FL. According to the Convenience Distribution Association (CDA), Convenience Distribution Marketplace is the only national conference and trade show exclusively for the wholesale distributors of convenience stores in the U.S.

"As the Hemp category captain in convenience with over 60% market share, we look forward to collaborative conversations regarding innovation and market strategies," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales for Global Widget. "This is a great opportunity to welcome both existing and prospective distributors to our hometown and showcase our gummy manufacturing and distribution capabilities."

In addition to Hemp-derived cannabinoid products from Hemp Bombs®, Global Widget will also highlight products from its additional health and wellness brands, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™.

CDA is a trade organization working on behalf of convenience products distributors in the United States. Its distributor members represent more than $102 billion in U.S. convenience product sales and serve a wide variety of small retail formats. The organization's annual conference brings together CDA members with key trading partners for one-on-one meetings.

"Hemp-derived cannabinoids will continue to be a growth point for convenience in 2022," said Gillen. "As retailers look for ways to compete with licensed dispensaries, the popularity of low-THC, Hemp-derived products available to consumers at local retail stores will continue to increase."

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Global Widget became a member of CDA in 2021 and attended its CDBX event in September held in Chicago. Global Widget recently announced the acquisition of its Florida Food Hemp Establishment Permits as it expanded its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Tampa.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind Hemp and health and wellness brands Hemp Bombs®, Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Global Widget is home to two of the nation's largest Hemp brands and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

