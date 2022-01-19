Evogene to Participate in Edison Group's Global Healthcare "Open House" Virtual Conference from January 25-27th, 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), announced today it is participating in Edison Group's Open House Event, scheduled to take place virtually this month.

For more information on the event and details on how to register, please see below.

Edison Group:

Global Healthcare Open House Conference 2022

Date: January 25-27th, 2022

Event information

Presentation information: The company presentation will be available on demand on http://www.edisongroup.com beginning at 7am ET on Thursday, January 27th. A replay of the presentation will also be available on Evogene's investor relations page.

1x1 Meeting Registration: To register for a 1x1 meetings with Company, please visit this link.

For any questions about the event or how to register, please reach out to lyonker@edisongroup.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of our broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ag Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

About Edison Group:

Edison is an investment research, investor relations and consulting firm, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is its world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. Edison investment research is widely read by international investors, advisors and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages its core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

