Ford O'Brien LLP Expands its Litigation Offering with New Partner Noah D. Genel, Experienced Litigator, former Commissioner and Chair of the New York City Business Integrity Commission joins the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Noah D. Genel has joined the firm as partner, effective January 18, 2022.

Noah D. Genel

Noah's practice will focus on complex criminal and civil litigation, and compliance and regulatory matters.

"Noah is a highly-practiced litigator with a strategic eye towards effectively navigating a broad range of complex legal circumstances. His recent experience as Commissioner and Chair of BIC is one of many legal highlights throughout his over 20 year career in law. While working closely together at Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand, Iason & Anello, PC, I experienced first-hand his ability to manage and execute effective litigations for clients," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm. "Noah will be a valued addition to our team and a trusted, strategic advisor to our current and future clients."

"We are excited to welcome Noah to our firm and continue to advance our offerings, along with strengthening our strategic commitment to our clients," said Robert Landy, Partner at Ford O'Brien LLP. "I am confident Noah will become a key asset at our firm." Kevin O'Brien echoed this sentiment, noting "Noah is exactly the kind of fighter and strategist that clients need in the current climate of enforcement overreach. We are excited to have him join us."

Prior to joining Ford O'Brien, Noah was first the General Counsel and then the Commissioner and Chair of the New York City Business Integrity Commission (BIC) – the agency charged with regulating and eliminating organized crime and other criminality from the commercial waste hauling industry and the public wholesale food markets in New York City. One of Noah's major policy initiatives was to improve safety in the commercial waste hauling industry. His work was integral to the development and passage of a local law that expanded BIC's jurisdiction to include safety on the City's streets as it relates to that industry. A major set of those safety rules became effective in August 2021 and has made a positive impact on the industry.

"I have been following Ford O'Brien since its inception and am thrilled to join such an accomplished group of lawyers," said Noah Genel. "The firm has shown, time and time again, that their primary focus is providing strong advocacy for every client and building strategic cases that produce remarkable results. I look forward to building upon their successes and utilizing my wide range of knowledge to advise the firm's clients."

Earlier in his career, Noah served as a Senior Investigative Counsel and Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office (DANY), serving approximately eight-and-a-half years under both the Hon. Robert M. Morgenthau and the Hon. Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. Assigned to the Rackets and Special Prosecutions Bureaus, Noah's cases included those involving complex financial fraud, traditional organized crime, bribery of public officials, terrorism, and other matters. Prior to DANY, Noah worked in private practice at two law firms, Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand, Iason & Anello, PC and Schulte, Roth & Zabel LLP, representing clients in criminal and civil cases in federal and state courts, including matters involving the U.S. Department of Justice, local District Attorney's Offices, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other entities.

Ford O'Brien is also pleased to announce the promotions of Matthew A. Ford to Partner, practicing out of Austin, Texas and the promotion of Anjula Prasad to Counsel.

Ford O'Brien LLP represents clients in commercial and cryptocurrency disputes, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics.

