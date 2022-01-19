METAMEDIA PARTNERS WITH FOURTH LARGEST U.S. THEATRE CIRCUIT MARCUS THEATRES®

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just after reaching a major milestone and surpassing a network of more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada this month, MetaMedia , the world's first global, cloud-based content delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins and other out-of-home venues, today announced a new partnership with Marcus Theatres®, a division of the Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Marcus Theatres®, the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S., will join MetaMedia's growing network of venues around the world utilizing the company's revolutionary cloud-based MetaMedia Entertainment Network™.

"We were drawn to the operating and cost efficiencies of MetaMedia's proven technology", said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres . "Most of all, we are looking forward to new revenue-generating opportunities through our partnership with MetaMedia to bring more diverse programming to our guests, especially live and interactive events."

"Marcus Theatres is one of the most dynamic and innovative leaders in the cinema industry," said Chuck Goldwater, President of MetaMedia North America. "We are proud to be their partners and bring all the benefits of our entertainment delivery network to their world-class cinemas in their many key locations around the country."

Marcus Theatres®, which owns and operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states, is known for its distinctive DreamLoungerSM recliners and its Movie Tavern® experience that features in-theatre dining. Marcus Theatres® joins several other major cinema operators utilizing the MetaMedia cloud-based network, including Cinemark, Cinépolis, Landmark Cinemas of Canada and Emagine Entertainment.

The MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ will serve as the pipeline for delivering entertainment to Marcus Theatres. The MetaMedia Entertainment Network™, powered by Microsoft Azure, is the world's first global, cloud-based distribution platform for studios, cinemas and other out-of-home venues. The platform provides for the secure, rapid and cost-saving delivery of live-streamed events, movies, advertising, movie DCPs and trailers from major Hollywood studios.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is the first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world. Powered by Microsoft Azure, MetaMedia's cloud-based platform provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of big-screen entertainment to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas and other commercial venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global.

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in ten states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

