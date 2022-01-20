Ardagh Group awarded ENERGY STAR® building certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group was awarded an ENERGY STAR ® building certification for superior energy performance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its distribution center in Fairfield, Calif.

Ardagh Group logo.

The Fairfield distribution center primarily serves Ardagh's packaging distribution needs in the West Coast to better service the wine industry.

"Ardagh Group is honored to earn the ENERGY STAR building certification," said John Sadlier, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ardagh. "As a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable glass packaging, we closely monitor our energy consumption and strive to reduce environmental impact in the communities in which we operate."

ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. ENERGY STAR is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. "From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA's ENERGY STAR certification."

On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers – all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. For more information, visit the ENERGY STAR website .

In 2021, Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America's (AGP – NA) two glass manufacturing facilities, located in Bridgeton, N.J.; and Madera, Calif.; were awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications.

In addition to the ENERGY STAR certifications, 13 of AGP – NA's facilities are ISO 14001 certified, making Ardagh an environmental leader in the packaging industry.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities: energystar.gov/plants .

