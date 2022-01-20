Axalta's radar transmission simulator receives 2022 BIG Innovation Award

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced its Radar Transmission Simulator (ARTS) with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

Axalta's Radar Transmission Simulator (ARTS) with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards.

"We are proud to receive a 2022 BIG Innovation Award for our ARTS technology," said Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. "The award affirms Axalta's ongoing commitment to innovation and to developing advanced technologies that better serve our customers."

ARTS with Color Palette Optimizer for Autonomous Vehicles is a patented technology breakthrough that uses Axalta's color-modeling expertise to optimize coating formulations that maximize the color palette and match an existing color, while ensuring compatibility with radar sensors. Radar is an enabling technology used in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)-equipped vehicles. Precision color matching and coatings formulation allows for radar-compatible coatings without compromising aesthetics.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Axalta as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact

Jessica Iben

M +1.267.398.8163

Jessica.Iben@axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.