BLASTmedia More Than Doubles Headcount and Revenue, Acquires New Headquarter Building PR agency receives #1 ranking among agencies nationwide and reaches 65 employees

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLASTmedia, the only PR agency dedicated to B2B SaaS, enters 2022 coming off a record year of growth with a new headquarter building in the heart of Indianapolis. The space is home for the company's 65-person team, reflecting a headcount growth that doubled in 2021, while maintaining a 90 percent employee retention rate.

"We are extremely grateful to our team for their loyalty and resilience in what has been an unprecedented 18 months," said Mendy Werne, BLASTmedia CEO. "Our growth is a credit to our people and we're beyond proud of what we've been able to accomplish together."

As a highly-specialized PR agency serving growth-stage to publicly-traded B2B Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) companies across the U.S., BLASTmedia has gained national recognition with award wins for work and culture. This recognition includes being voted the No. 1-rated PR agency nationwide on reviews site G2, one of Indiana's Best Places to Work for six years running, and the 2021 PR Agency of the Year by Business Intelligence Group.

BLASTmedia clients also experienced success in 2021, as the agency helped seven SaaS clients exit through acquisition and saw four clients reach SaaS "unicorn status" with valuations of more than $1 billion on the path to initial public offering (IPO).



BLASTmedia's new headquarters is located at 6161 Hillside Avenue in Broad Ripple, the former home of The Hatch coworking site. With nearly 12,000 square feet of open working space and meeting rooms, the building accommodates BLASTmedia's local team members, its remote employees for quarterly office visits and space for new employees as the agency continues to hire.

About BLASTmedia

Established in 2005, BLASTmedia is the only PR agency in the US dedicated to B2B SaaS, representing companies in all growth stages — from startup to publicly traded. BLASTmedia understands the unique challenges associated with scaling a SaaS business and uses media coverage and thought leadership campaigns to impact four primary pillars: investors, employees, partners, and customers.

