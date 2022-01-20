Icertis Honors Winners of 2021 Partner Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the winners of the company's first annual Icertis Partner of the Year Awards. Icertis honored Accenture, CloudMoyo, Deloitte, Microsoft, and PwC, at the company's inaugural Global Partner Awards Ceremony, held virtually on January 20, 2021. #IcertisPartnerAwards

"Partners are integral to Icertis' vision to transform the foundation of commerce: contracting. Icertis is unique in taking the unstructured data within contracts and structuring it to gain insights and enable automation. This is more than CLM – it's AI-powered contract intelligence," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Our customers' successes, as well as Icertis' record sales to date, have been largely fueled by our top-tier professional services partners. Our partners understand the importance of this innovation for realizing enterprise-wide transformation and ensure world-class solution delivery."

Icertis leads the booming CLM category, which has a $20 billion total addressable market and is growing *35% YoY*, with future-proof artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions that deliver deeper business insights and accelerate collaboration across enterprises and supply chains. An increasing number of the world's most iconic brands and innovators use Icertis Contract Intelligence to digitize contracts, analyze risks and obligations, and realize the full intent of every contract.

"The Icertis Partner Awards recognize best-practices and successes related to Icertis technology integrations, solution sales and implementation, and shared values," said Paul Gleeson, Senior Vice President, Partners and Alliances, Icertis, "We are privileged to partner with such a stellar group of services organizations. I'm thrilled that we can publicly recognize several partners with awards for their role in our growth across regions, as well as shared values."

As the first-ever CLM technology provider to recognize its professional services partners with Partner of the Year awards, Icertis honored five of its partners with 2021 Icertis Partner of the Year Awards:

ISV Partner of the Year – Awarded to Microsoft for exceptional joint innovation spanning AI, cloud, productivity, and business applications, delivering customer value around the world.

Services Partner of the Year: Americas – Awarded to PwC for Services in Americas based on commitment to develop the CLM category and deliver a center-of-excellence approach to ensure customers receive value from Icertis + PwC services.

Services Partner of the Year: Europe – Awarded to Deloitte for early recognition of the potential represented by the CLM marketplace, as well as dedicated pursuit of contract intelligence opportunities with Icertis.

Services Partner of the Year: India , Middle East , and Asia – Awarded to Accenture for its disciplined approach to sizing the market and engaging with Icertis to leverage industry expertise, legal transformation knowledge, and track record for successfully developing long-term client relations.

FORTE Partner of the Year – Awarded to CloudMoyo for exemplifying Icertis' shared core values of Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution (FORTE) for their exceptional teamwork with Icertis and the partner ecosystem across the globe.

*MGI Research 2019: https://www.mgiresearch.com/research/mgi-forecasts-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-total-addressable-market-tam-forecast-2018-2022/

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

