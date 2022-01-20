Kaiko Launches Cryptocurrency Market Data Service on ICE Global Network

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider, today announces a new offering in collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, that delivers real-time market data over ICE's global private network.

Kaiko’s tick-level cryptocurrency market data is available to investors and enterprises connecting to any of ICE’s 36 data centers located in the Americas, Europe and APAC.

Kaiko's cryptocurrency data feeds are now available to investors and enterprises connecting to any of ICE's 36 data centers located in the Americas, Europe and APAC or via the cloud through ICE Cloud Connect. This premium solution offers an ultra-secure and high-performance connection to the Kaiko platform.

ICE Global Network offers high-quality content, delivery and execution services through an ultra-secure, highly resilient network. It serves as an important backbone for financial and commodity market information flow by connecting the global market community to the broadest range of data sources.

A distinct advantage of this new service is its interoperability — ICE's extensive network, combined with Kaiko's data services, will enable a range of market participants to access high-quality cryptocurrency data feeds.

Clients can additionally benefit from consistent latencies and security, with fast, reliable, and secure connections. Most service providers in the cryptocurrency industry operate on the public internet, and this collaboration helps ameliorate the major reliability and security challenges that this causes today.

Kaiko will connect to ICE Global Network in London Slough and Paris Telehouse data centers, with more locations planned in the future.

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, said "ICE is renowned for the quality of its global network and we are pleased to launch this unparalleled data service optimized for institutional financial professionals. Our priority is to continuously improve our data infrastructure, and that includes offering the most diverse range of connectivity solutions in the industry."

Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network, said "ICE Global Network has long focused on connecting global market participants to data and trading venues safely, reliably and efficiently. This data service with Kaiko will help support it on its mission of efficiently delivering actionable, high-quality cryptocurrency market data to institutional investors and enterprises."

To find out more about how Kaiko leverages the power of ICE Global Network, please visit: https://www.kaiko.com/pages/connectivity

ICE Global Network is part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). To learn more about ICE Global Network, please visit: https://www.theice.com/data-services/global-network.

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading cryptocurrency market data provider for institutional investors and enterprises. We empower market participants with accurate, transparent, and actionable financial data to be leveraged for a range of market activities. Kaiko's mission is to be the foundation of the new digital finance economy by serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each of our enterprise clients, we build custom data plans designed for trading, valuation, research, integrations, indices and more. Contact us to get started today.

