Life and Specialty Ventures Board Announces Management Changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Life and Specialty Ventures (LSV), the parent of USAble Life, has announced that Jim Casey, President and CEO, has decided to retire at the end of 2022 after a fourteen-year career, including seven years as CEO. "We are extremely pleased with the work Jim has done throughout his career. We have greatly benefitted from his leadership and business acumen, which have contributed to our excellent financial results, significant growth, and, most recently, the addition of Cambia Health Solutions to the LSV Partnership," said Jason Mann, Chairman of the LSV Board.

Rich Macy, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named President and CEO-elect and will assume duties as CEO on January 1, 2023. "The LSV Board looked for talent both internally and externally as part of this important search. We are convinced that Rich is the right person to continue the growth strategy that we have been pursuing and build upon the success that Jim has helped us achieve," said Jon Urbanek, Senior Vice President, Commercial Insurance Markets of Florida Blue and chair of the Governance and Compensation Committee of the LSV Board.

Rich began his career with LSV in 2012 and has driven many operational and customer-facing improvements over that period. "Rich has developed great relationships with our partners based on trust and competence. I am confident that he has the capabilities to lead LSV to an industry-leading position in ancillary benefits," said Jim Casey.

As COO, Rich leads all of the company's operational areas and has profit and loss responsibility for the life, disability, and supplemental lines of business. With more than 30 years of experience, he oversees product management, technology, and service delivery. Rich works closely with the leadership team to formulate and operationalize business strategies that deliver value to partners, groups, and individuals served by USAble Life.

Since joining USAble Life in 2012, Rich has been instrumental in identifying opportunities that leverage technology to improve business processes, deliver superior customer service, achieve scale efficiencies, and create competitive advantage.

Previously, Rich served as COO and chief information officer for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) in Washington, D.C. Before PBGC, he spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles, including vice president and general manager at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) in Roseland, N.J.

Rich holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Wesleyan University.

About Life & Specialty Ventures LLC

Life & Specialty Ventures, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., works with our health plan partners to help provide a broad suite of benefits that help improve the health and well-being of members. Our supplemental, life, and disability products are underwritten by USAble Life and co-branded with our partners. Through our dental partnership model, we manage the dental business while leveraging our partners' health brands. For more information, please visit usablelife.com.

About USAble Life

USAble Life brings the power of partnership to our health plan owners and partners, businesses and their employees, and individual customers. We are strategically positioned to support our partners by providing products and services that complement and enhance their core health insurance offerings. USAble Life is a top 10 supplemental, life, and disability and the top 3 dental carriers in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit usablelife.com.

