LifeLegacy Introduces Online Last Will & Testament

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Legacy Technologies, the first platform to offer accelerated underwriting life insurance as a tool for charitable giving, has announced the roll-out of its third online planned giving product – a comprehensive last will & testament called Life Legacy Wills. The product, which launches on January 20, 2022, joins an online life insurance giving platform and donor gift tracking software that have been in the market since September 2021.The company's planned giving "trifecta" platform is the only program of its kind in the nation.

Brothers turn tragedy into social good

LifeLegacy is the brainchild of brothers Spencer, Jordan and Austin Cassidy, and was developed following the tragic loss of their father to a brain tumor at age 51. The brothers, who had been working separately on other ventures, came together to build LifeLegacy out of their realization that planned giving and financial planning should be more accessible and possible for all American households.

"In addition to our dad being a brilliant financial mind, he was a planner and a giver," LifeLegacy CEO Spencer Cassidy said. "He taught us that, with the right tools, you don't have to be a millionaire to make a noticeable impact on the causes you care about. The company we created lets anyone leave a significant, lasting legacy to any cause or charity in a financially affordable manner."

Funding for charitable giving through LifeLegacy is accomplished through a variety of planning products including the new LifeLegacy Wills option, life insurance, annuities, and crypto donations. All these gifts can be managed and analyzed using Life Legacy's proprietary donor tracking dashboard, which makes it easy for nonprofits to track planned gifts.

The benefits of such a platform have never been more important. In the wake of the pandemic, many charities, religious organizations, alumni associations, private high schools and fraternal organizations are seeing decreased annual giving. The ability to activate online life insurance and wills can significantly increase planned gifts from existing and prospective donors. These gifts can smooth the ebbs and flows of annual gifts.

For financial services companies, offering free access to an online will can add value to existing client relationships and help drive qualified new customer leads. There has been a flurry of activity in the online last will and testament market. With LifeLegacy's release of their will product, the platform now offers a complete ecosystem that enables individuals to secure their financial future and protect their families while also making a lasting impact on the causes they're most passionate about.

"People want to protect their loved ones' financial future, but they also want to leave a meaningful legacy. LifeLegacy helps individuals solve both goals," Cassidy explained.

About LifeLegacy

LifeLegacy helps organizations increase planned giving efforts by providing an accessible, inclusive platform that lets donors of any financial background leave a lasting impact. This is accomplished by using life insurance, annuities, wills, and crypto donations as vehicles to make a significant donation and promote social good. No longer do donors need to be multi-millionaires to leave a positive imprint. They can leave a legacy in a financially affordable and simplified manner through the legacy giving products available through LifeLegacy. To learn more and request a demo, email support@lifelegacy.io

