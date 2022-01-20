Longstanding Rolling Meadows Based Law Practice Announces New Partnership & New Name in 2022 The Law Office of Miriam Cooper & Associates, LLC is proud to unveil its new name and brand: Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Miriam Cooper & Associates is proud to announce it is now Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC. "Our new name and brand is a reflection of the growth of the practice over the past 25 years," says Miriam Cooper, founder and partner. "Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC is a law practice that's proud to serve clients from around the greater Chicago area and now we can offer even more services." With offices conveniently located in Rolling Meadows and Lincolnshire, the practice is conveniently located for clients. "We're a leading family law practice offering strategic approaches to marital dissolution including mediation, collaborative divorce and litigation when that's needed. We additionally offer prenuptial contract negotiation, post-decree modifications and more. Many people don't realize this, but we are also highly skilled in real estate law and work with clients in the process of buying and selling property," says Helena L. Trachtenberg, partner.

"Our goals are always our client's best path forward and their success," Trachtenberg adds. Today's busy consumer has many options when selecting a family law practice. We offer the highest quality services, convenience and expertise to guide people through the most complex legal matters. With two offices and the option to meet virtually the legal team at Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, LLC can, literally, meet people where they are.

"Our new brand mark was also designed to symbolically reflect our legal philosophy," says Miriam Cooper. "The two semi-circle forms are smoothly moving apart which represents the work we do to help couples move on to the next chapter of their lives." Creating the new mark was exciting as the process allowed us to visually represent the practice's philosophy that there can be a smooth path forward in tandem with the legal team's dedication to counseling clients along that path. "We have ambitious goals for the coming years, and we're excited to unveil this first phase of them," says Trachtenberg.

