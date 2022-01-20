M&T BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.37 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $3.52 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $458 million in the recent quarter, $471 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $495 million in the third 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.15% and 10.91%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 12.07%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $21 million ($16 million after-tax effect, or $.12 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $9 million ($7 million after-tax effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share) in the third quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Earnings Highlights
Change 4Q21 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
Net income
$
458
$
471
$
495
-3
%
-8
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
434
$
452
$
476
-4
%
-9
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.37
$
3.52
$
3.69
-4
%
-9
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.15
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
Annualized return on average common equity
10.91
%
12.07
%
12.16
%
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $937 million in the recent quarter, down from $993 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $971 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared with the earlier quarters reflects lower outstanding average loan balances and a reduced net interest margin. Average loans outstanding and the net interest margin were $93.3 billion and 2.58%, respectively, in the recent quarter, compared with $98.7 billion and 3.00%, respectively, in the year earlier quarter and $95.3 billion and 2.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Outstanding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") averaged $1.65 billion in 2021's fourth quarter, compared with $6.18 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $41 million in the recent quarter, compared with $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxable equivalent net interest income for the full year of 2021 was $3.84 billion and in 2020 was $3.88 billion. Average loans outstanding were $96.6 billion in each of 2021 and 2020, but the net interest margin declined to 2.76% in 2021 from 3.16% in 2020.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 4Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
Average earning assets
$
144,420
$
131,916
$
140,420
9
%
3
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
937
$
993
$
971
-6
%
-3
%
Net interest margin
2.58
%
3.00
%
2.74
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. Reflecting improvements in economic conditions and the credit environment, recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $15 million and $20 million were recorded in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, compared with a provision of $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A recapture of $75 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $800 million of provision for credit losses in 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $31 million during the recent quarter, compared with $97 million in the final quarter of 2020 and $40 million in the third quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .13% and .39% in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .17% in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs during all of 2021 and 2020 aggregated $192 million and $247 million, respectively, representing .20% and .26%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs comprehensive analyses of its loan portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.47 billion or 1.58% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, compared with $1.74 billion or 1.76% at December 31, 2020 and $1.52 billion or 1.62% at September 30, 2021. The allowance at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 represented 1.60%, 1.86%, and 1.66%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 4Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,060
$
1,893
$
2,242
9
%
-8
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
24
$
35
$
25
-31
%
-4
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,084
$
1,928
$
2,267
8
%
-8
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
963
$
859
$
1,026
12
%
-6
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
2.22
%
1.92
%
2.40
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,469
$
1,736
$
1,515
-15
%
-3
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.58
%
1.76
%
1.62
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
(15)
$
75
$
(20)
-120
%
-25
%
Net charge-offs
$
31
$
97
$
40
-68
%
-23
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.13
%
.39
%
.17
%
(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income was $579 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $551 million in the year-earlier quarter and $569 million in the third quarter of 2021. As compared with the final quarter of 2020, the increased level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher trust income, service charges on deposit accounts and brokerage services income. The final quarter of 2021 and 2020 each reflected a $30 million distribution from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"). Compared with the third quarter of 2021, higher noninterest income in the recent quarter reflected the distribution from BLG and increased trust income, offset by lower mortgage banking revenues that reflect M&T's decision to retain recently originated mortgage loans in portfolio rather than sell such loans. No distributions from BLG were received in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Change 4Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
Mortgage banking revenues
$
139
$
140
$
160
-1
%
-13
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
105
96
105
10
%
—
Trust income
169
151
157
12
%
8
%
Brokerage services income
19
12
20
55
%
-8
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
6
7
6
-16
%
8
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
2
2
—
-12
%
—
Other revenues from operations
139
143
121
-3
%
15
%
Total
$
579
$
551
$
569
5
%
2
%
Noninterest Expense
Change 4Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
Salaries and employee benefits
$
515
$
476
$
510
8
%
1
%
Equipment and net occupancy
83
84
81
-2
%
2
%
Outside data processing and software
79
68
73
16
%
8
%
FDIC assessments
19
15
19
24
%
—
Advertising and marketing
21
18
15
19
%
40
%
Printing, postage and supplies
8
9
8
-2
%
3
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
2
3
3
-38
%
-29
%
Other costs of operations
201
172
190
17
%
5
%
Total
$
928
$
845
$
899
10
%
3
%
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $155.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $142.6 billion and $151.9 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $92.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $98.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with December 31, 2020 reflects a $4.1 billion decline in commercial loans resulting from reduced balances of PPP loans outstanding. PPP loans totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.4 billion at December 31, 2020 and $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $131.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, $119.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $128.7 billion at September 30, 2021. The higher amount of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with December 31, 2020 resulted from increased non-interest bearing deposits.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (866) 518-6930. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Who We Are. We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.
Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.
Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Klock
Donald MacLeod
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(646) 735-1958
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Performance
Net income
$
457,968
471,140
-3
%
$
1,858,746
1,353,152
37
%
Net income available to common shareholders
434,171
451,869
-4
%
1,776,987
1,279,068
39
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.37
3.52
-4
%
$
13.81
9.94
39
%
Diluted earnings
3.37
3.52
-4
%
13.80
9.94
39
%
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.10
9
%
$
4.50
4.40
2
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,888
128,379
—
128,812
128,704
—
Period end (2)
128,705
128,333
—
128,705
128,333
—
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.15
%
1.30
%
1.22
%
1.00
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.91
%
12.07
%
11.54
%
8.72
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
937,356
993,252
-6
%
$
3,839,509
3,883,605
-1
%
Yield on average earning assets
2.64
%
3.15
%
2.84
%
3.43
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.12
%
.25
%
.14
%
.43
%
Net interest spread
2.52
%
2.90
%
2.70
%
3.00
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.10
%
.06
%
.16
%
Net interest margin
2.58
%
3.00
%
2.76
%
3.16
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.13
%
.39
%
.20
%
.26
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
475,477
473,453
—
$
1,899,838
1,364,145
39
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.50
3.54
-1
%
14.11
10.02
41
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.23
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
1.04
%
Average tangible common equity
15.98
%
17.53
%
16.80
%
12.79
%
Efficiency ratio
59.7
%
54.6
%
59.0
%
56.3
%
At December 31
Loan quality
2021
2020
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,060,083
1,893,299
9
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
23,901
34,668
-31
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,083,984
1,927,967
8
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
963,399
859,208
12
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
51,429
48,820
5
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
927,788
798,121
16
%
Renegotiated loans
$
230,408
238,994
-4
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.22
%
1.92
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.58
%
1.76
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Performance
Net income
$
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
Net income available to common shareholders
434,171
475,961
438,759
428,093
451,869
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.37
3.70
3.41
3.33
3.52
Diluted earnings
3.37
3.69
3.41
3.33
3.52
Cash dividends
$
1.20
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.10
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,888
128,844
128,842
128,669
128,379
Period end (2)
128,705
128,699
128,686
128,658
128,333
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.15
%
1.28
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.30
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.91
%
12.16
%
11.55
%
11.57
%
12.07
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
937,356
970,953
946,072
985,128
993,252
Yield on average earning assets
2.64
%
2.82
%
2.85
%
3.08
%
3.15
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.12
%
.14
%
.14
%
.18
%
.25
%
Net interest spread
2.52
%
2.68
%
2.71
%
2.90
%
2.90
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.06
%
.06
%
.07
%
.10
%
Net interest margin
2.58
%
2.74
%
2.77
%
2.97
%
3.00
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.13
%
.17
%
.19
%
.31
%
.39
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
475,477
504,030
462,959
457,372
473,453
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.50
3.76
3.45
3.41
3.54
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.23
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.29
%
1.35
%
Average tangible common equity
15.98
%
17.54
%
16.68
%
17.05
%
17.53
%
Efficiency ratio
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
54.6
%
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan quality
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,060,083
2,242,263
2,242,057
1,957,106
1,893,299
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
23,901
24,786
27,902
29,797
34,668
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,083,984
2,267,049
2,269,959
1,986,903
1,927,967
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
963,399
1,026,080
1,077,227
1,084,553
859,208
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
51,429
47,358
49,796
51,668
48,820
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
927,788
947,091
1,029,331
1,044,599
798,121
Renegotiated loans
$
230,408
242,955
236,377
242,121
238,994
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.22
%
2.40
%
2.31
%
1.97
%
1.92
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.58
%
1.62
%
1.62
%
1.65
%
1.76
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Interest income
$
958,518
1,038,890
-8
%
$
3,938,784
4,192,712
-6
%
Interest expense
24,725
49,610
-50
114,006
326,395
-65
Net interest income
933,793
989,280
-6
3,824,778
3,866,317
-1
Provision for credit losses
(15,000)
75,000
-120
(75,000)
800,000
-109
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
948,793
914,280
4
3,899,778
3,066,317
27
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
139,267
140,441
-1
571,329
566,641
1
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,392
95,817
10
402,113
370,788
8
Trust income
168,827
151,314
12
644,716
601,884
7
Brokerage services income
18,923
12,234
55
62,791
47,428
32
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
6,027
7,204
-16
24,376
40,536
-40
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,426
1,619
-12
(21,220)
(9,421)
—
Other revenues from operations
138,775
142,621
-3
482,889
470,588
3
Total other income
578,637
551,250
5
2,166,994
2,088,444
4
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
515,043
476,110
8
2,045,677
1,950,692
5
Equipment and net occupancy
82,641
84,228
-2
326,698
322,037
1
Outside data processing and software
78,814
68,034
16
291,839
258,480
13
FDIC assessments
18,830
15,204
24
69,704
53,803
30
Advertising and marketing
21,228
17,832
19
64,428
61,904
4
Printing, postage and supplies
8,140
8,335
-2
36,507
39,869
-8
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
1,954
3,129
-38
10,167
14,869
-32
Other costs of operations
200,850
172,136
17
766,603
683,586
12
Total other expense
927,500
845,008
10
3,611,623
3,385,240
7
Income before income taxes
599,930
620,522
-3
2,455,149
1,769,521
39
Applicable income taxes
141,962
149,382
-5
596,403
416,369
43
Net income
$
457,968
471,140
-3
%
$
1,858,746
1,353,152
37
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Interest income
$
958,518
992,946
970,358
1,016,962
1,038,890
Interest expense
24,725
25,696
28,018
35,567
49,610
Net interest income
933,793
967,250
942,340
981,395
989,280
Provision for credit losses
(15,000)
(20,000)
(15,000)
(25,000)
75,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
948,793
987,250
957,340
1,006,395
914,280
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
139,267
159,995
133,313
138,754
140,441
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,392
105,426
98,518
92,777
95,817
Trust income
168,827
156,876
162,991
156,022
151,314
Brokerage services income
18,923
20,490
10,265
13,113
12,234
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
6,027
5,563
6,502
6,284
7,204
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,426
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
1,619
Other revenues from operations
138,775
120,485
112,699
110,930
142,621
Total other income
578,637
569,126
513,633
505,598
551,250
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
515,043
510,422
479,134
541,078
476,110
Equipment and net occupancy
82,641
80,738
80,848
82,471
84,228
Outside data processing and software
78,814
72,782
74,492
65,751
68,034
FDIC assessments
18,830
18,810
17,876
14,188
15,204
Advertising and marketing
21,228
15,208
13,364
14,628
17,832
Printing, postage and supplies
8,140
7,917
11,133
9,317
8,335
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
1,954
2,738
2,737
2,738
3,129
Other costs of operations
200,850
190,719
185,761
189,273
172,136
Total other expense
927,500
899,334
865,345
919,444
845,008
Income before income taxes
599,930
657,042
605,628
592,549
620,522
Applicable income taxes
141,962
161,582
147,559
145,300
149,382
Net income
$
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,337,577
1,552,743
-14
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
41,872,304
23,663,810
77
Trading account
468,031
1,068,581
-56
Investment securities
7,155,860
7,045,697
2
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,473,324
27,574,564
-15
Real estate - commercial
35,389,730
37,637,889
-6
Real estate - consumer
16,074,445
16,752,993
-4
Consumer
17,974,953
16,570,421
8
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
92,912,452
98,535,867
-6
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,469,226
1,736,387
-15
Net loans and leases
91,443,226
96,799,480
-6
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
3,998
14,165
-72
Other assets
8,233,052
7,863,517
5
Total assets
$
155,107,160
142,601,105
9
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
60,131,480
47,572,884
26
%
Interest-bearing deposits
71,411,929
71,580,750
—
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
652,104
-100
Total deposits
131,543,409
119,805,738
10
Short-term borrowings
47,046
59,482
-21
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,127,931
2,166,409
-2
Long-term borrowings
3,485,369
4,382,193
-20
Total liabilities
137,203,755
126,413,822
9
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,250,000
40
Common
16,153,405
14,937,283
8
Total shareholders' equity
17,903,405
16,187,283
11
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
155,107,160
142,601,105
9
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,337,577
1,479,712
1,410,468
1,258,989
1,552,743
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
41,872,304
38,445,788
33,864,824
31,407,227
23,663,810
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
1,000
—
Trading account
468,031
624,556
712,558
687,359
1,068,581
Investment securities
7,155,860
6,447,622
6,143,177
6,610,667
7,045,697
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,473,324
22,514,940
25,409,291
27,811,190
27,574,564
Real estate - commercial
35,389,730
37,023,952
37,558,775
37,425,974
37,637,889
Real estate - consumer
16,074,445
16,209,354
16,704,951
17,349,683
16,752,993
Consumer
17,974,953
17,834,648
17,440,415
16,712,233
16,570,421
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
92,912,452
93,582,894
97,113,432
99,299,080
98,535,867
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,469,226
1,515,024
1,575,128
1,636,206
1,736,387
Net loans and leases
91,443,226
92,067,870
95,538,304
97,662,874
96,799,480
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
3,998
5,952
8,690
11,427
14,165
Other assets
8,233,052
8,236,582
8,351,574
8,248,405
7,863,517
Total assets
$
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
142,601,105
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
60,131,480
56,542,309
55,621,230
53,641,419
47,572,884
Interest-bearing deposits
71,411,929
72,158,987
72,647,542
74,193,255
71,580,750
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
—
641,691
652,104
Total deposits
131,543,409
128,701,296
128,268,772
128,476,365
119,805,738
Short-term borrowings
47,046
103,548
91,235
58,957
59,482
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,127,931
2,067,188
2,042,948
2,000,727
2,166,409
Long-term borrowings
3,485,369
3,500,391
3,499,448
3,498,503
4,382,193
Total liabilities
137,203,755
134,372,423
133,902,403
134,034,552
126,413,822
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,750,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
Common
16,153,405
15,778,771
15,470,304
15,196,508
14,937,283
Total shareholders' equity
17,903,405
17,528,771
16,720,304
16,446,508
16,187,283
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
155,107,160
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
142,601,105
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Year ended
December 31
December 31,
September 30,
December 31, 2021 from
December 31
Change
Dollars in millions
2021
2020
2021
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2020
2021
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
44,316
.15
%
22,206
.10
%
39,036
.15
%
100
%
14
%
$
35,829
.13
%
15,329
.21
%
134
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
—
.47
3,799
.12
—
.47
-100
—
167
.12
2,717
.26
-94
Trading account
50
1.62
50
1.97
51
2.71
1
-2
50
1.89
53
2.10
-5
Investment securities
6,804
2.12
7,195
2.25
6,019
2.19
-5
13
6,409
2.20
8,165
2.16
-22
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
22,330
3.65
27,713
3.56
23,730
3.96
-19
-6
25,191
3.58
27,520
3.42
-8
Real estate - commercial
36,717
3.89
37,707
4.15
37,547
3.87
-3
-2
37,321
3.96
36,986
4.39
1
Real estate - consumer
16,290
3.53
16,761
3.56
16,379
3.59
-3
-1
16,770
3.55
16,215
3.82
3
Consumer
17,913
4.31
16,485
4.78
17,658
4.34
9
1
17,331
4.43
15,884
4.92
9
Total loans and leases, net
93,250
3.87
98,666
4.01
95,314
3.95
-5
-2
96,613
3.90
96,605
4.13
—
Total earning assets
144,420
2.64
131,916
3.15
140,420
2.82
9
3
139,068
2.84
122,869
3.43
13
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
4,593
4,593
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
5
16
7
-69
-34
8
21
-59
Other assets
8,704
8,038
9,017
8
-3
9,000
7,997
13
Total assets
$
157,722
144,563
154,037
9
%
2
%
$
152,669
135,480
13
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
70,518
.04
69,133
.11
70,976
.04
2
%
-1
%
$
70,879
.05
63,590
.23
11
%
Time deposits
2,914
.40
4,113
.97
3,061
.46
-29
-5
3,263
.57
4,960
1.34
-34
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
826
.11
—
—
-100
—
181
.11
1,117
.36
-84
Total interest-bearing deposits
73,432
.05
74,072
.16
74,037
.06
-1
-1
74,323
.07
69,667
.31
7
Short-term borrowings
58
.01
64
.01
91
.01
-9
-37
68
.01
62
.05
11
Long-term borrowings
3,441
1.77
5,294
1.47
3,431
1.75
-35
—
3,537
1.76
5,803
1.88
-39
Total interest-bearing liabilities
76,931
.12
79,430
.25
77,559
.14
-3
-1
77,928
.14
75,532
.43
3
Noninterest-bearing deposits
61,012
46,904
57,218
30
7
55,666
41,683
34
Other liabilities
2,166
2,016
2,151
7
1
2,166
2,274
-5
Total liabilities
140,109
128,350
136,928
9
2
135,760
119,489
14
Shareholders' equity
17,613
16,213
17,109
9
3
16,909
15,991
6
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
157,722
144,563
154,037
9
%
2
%
$
152,669
135,480
13
%
Net interest spread
2.52
2.90
2.68
2.70
3.00
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
.10
.06
.06
.16
Net interest margin
2.58
%
3.00
%
2.74
%
2.76
%
3.16
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
457,968
471,140
1,858,746
1,353,152
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
1,447
2,313
7,532
10,993
Merger-related expenses (1)
16,062
—
33,560
—
Net operating income
$
475,477
473,453
1,899,838
1,364,145
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.37
3.52
13.80
9.94
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.01
.02
.06
.08
Merger-related expenses (1)
.12
—
.25
—
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.50
3.54
14.11
10.02
Other expense
Other expense
$
927,500
845,008
3,611,623
3,385,240
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(1,954)
(3,129)
(10,167)
(14,869)
Merger-related expenses
(21,190)
—
(43,860)
—
Noninterest operating expense
$
904,356
841,879
3,557,596
3,370,371
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
112
—
176
—
Equipment and net occupancy
340
—
341
—
Outside data processing and software
250
—
1,119
—
Advertising and marketing
337
—
866
—
Printing, postage and supplies
186
—
2,965
—
Other costs of operations
19,965
—
38,393
—
Other expense
$
21,190
—
43,860
—
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
904,356
841,879
3,557,596
3,370,371
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
937,356
993,252
3,839,509
3,883,605
Other income
578,637
551,250
2,166,994
2,088,444
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,426
1,619
(21,220)
(9,421)
Denominator
$
1,514,567
1,542,883
6,027,723
5,981,470
Efficiency ratio
59.7
%
54.6
%
59
%
56.3
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
157,722
144,563
152,669
135,480
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(5)
(16)
(8)
(21)
Deferred taxes
1
4
2
5
Average tangible assets
$
153,125
139,958
148,070
130,871
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
17,613
16,213
16,909
15,991
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,250)
(1,438)
(1,250)
Average common equity
15,863
14,963
15,471
14,741
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(5)
(16)
(8)
(21)
Deferred taxes
1
4
2
5
Average tangible common equity
$
11,266
10,358
10,872
10,132
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
155,107
142,601
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(4)
(14)
Deferred taxes
1
4
Total tangible assets
$
150,511
137,998
Total common equity
Total equity
$
17,903
16,187
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,250)
Common equity
16,153
14,937
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(4)
(14)
Deferred taxes
1
4
Total tangible common equity
$
11,557
10,334
(1) After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
457,968
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
1,447
2,028
2,023
2,034
2,313
Merger-related expenses (1)
16,062
6,542
2,867
8,089
—
Net operating income
$
475,477
504,030
462,959
457,372
473,453
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.37
3.69
3.41
3.33
3.52
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.01
.02
.02
.02
.02
Merger-related expenses (1)
.12
.05
.02
.06
—
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.50
3.76
3.45
3.41
3.54
Other expense
Other expense
$
927,500
899,334
865,345
919,444
845,008
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(1,954)
(2,738)
(2,737)
(2,738)
(3,129)
Merger-related expenses
(21,190)
(8,826)
(3,893)
(9,951)
—
Noninterest operating expense
$
904,356
887,770
858,715
906,755
841,879
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
112
60
4
—
—
Equipment and net occupancy
340
1
—
—
—
Outside data processing and software
250
625
244
—
—
Advertising and marketing
337
505
24
—
—
Printing, postage and supplies
186
730
2,049
—
—
Other costs of operations
19,965
6,905
1,572
9,951
—
Other expense
$
21,190
8,826
3,893
9,951
—
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
904,356
887,770
858,715
906,755
841,879
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
937,356
970,953
946,072
985,128
993,252
Other income
578,637
569,126
513,633
505,598
551,250
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
1,426
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
1,619
Denominator
$
1,514,567
1,539,788
1,470,360
1,503,008
1,542,883
Efficiency ratio
59.7
%
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
54.6
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
157,722
154,037
150,641
148,157
144,563
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(5)
(7)
(10)
(13)
(16)
Deferred taxes
1
2
3
3
4
Average tangible assets
$
153,125
149,439
146,041
143,554
139,958
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
17,613
17,109
16,571
16,327
16,213
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,495)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Average common equity
15,863
15,614
15,321
15,077
14,963
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(5)
(7)
(10)
(13)
(16)
Deferred taxes
1
2
3
3
4
Average tangible common equity
$
11,266
11,016
10,721
10,474
10,358
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
155,107
151,901
150,623
150,481
142,601
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(4)
(6)
(9)
(12)
(14)
Deferred taxes
1
2
2
3
4
Total tangible assets
$
150,511
147,304
146,023
145,879
137,998
Total common equity
Total equity
$
17,903
17,529
16,720
16,447
16,187
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,750)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Common equity
16,153
15,779
15,470
15,197
14,937
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(4)
(6)
(9)
(12)
(14)
Deferred taxes
1
2
2
3
4
Total tangible common equity
$
11,557
11,182
10,870
10,595
10,334
(1) After any related tax effect.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation