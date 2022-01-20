New College of Nursing at Rosalind Franklin University Aims to Build Workforce, Expand Access to Education

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science will launch a new College of Nursing in 2022 to help meet a critical workforce shortage that is impacting the quality of health care, especially among communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

The new college, which launched a webpage this month with more information for prospective students, will be the first of its kind in Lake County, Illinois.

"Rosalind Franklin University is responding to a tremendous community need," said President and CEO Dr. Wendy Rheault. "Highly trained and well-supported nurses can create new, more equitable models of care, especially in communities with the greatest need."

RFU is developing the college in partnership with healthcare systems that need nurses in the ER, for critical care, pediatrics, maternity, mental health and many other areas of service. Clinical partners include Northwestern Medicine, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, NorthShore University Health System, the Lake County Health Department and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. Academic partners also include neighboring Lake Forest College and the College of Lake County, in addition to business, government and community organizations from across Lake County.

"We're building this college with the community and for the community," said Dr. Sandra Larson, founding dean. "Our partners are telling us they need highly trained and broadly educated registered nurses who will help improve patient outcomes, promote health and prevent disease."

The new college will expand the pipeline of newly minted nurses and advanced-practice nurses through several innovative partnerships that broaden access to education, including the Nursing Education to Workforce Pathway, which will help diversify the county's nursing workforce and promote community wellness.

"We're being very intentional about diversity and creating equity in education," Dr. Larson said.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science embodies the spirit of inquiry and excellence modeled by its namesake Dr. Rosalind Franklin, whose Photo 51 was crucial to solving the structure of DNA. Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.

