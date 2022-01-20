NEXT WEEK: Dust off the Yellow Scarves, School Choice Week is Back in Pennsylvania As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Pennsylvania families are bringing to more than 1,000 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Pennsylvania schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,054 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Pennsylvania, the Koppers Building will light up on Jan. 28.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Pennsylvania has long been a national leader in providing school choice options for families, offering everything from open enrollment programs for traditional public schools to a variety of public charter schools, public magnet schools, online public schools, private school choice programs, and the option to homeschool," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Last year, the Keystone State expanded school choice once again, making more private school scholarships available for families. Today, Pennsylvania moms and dads have more options for their children's education than families in many other states."

Here in Pennsylvania, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Pennsylvania families in low-achieving school zones or who fall below a certain income level may be eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Clairton, Danville, Castle Shannon, Jenkins, Nanticoke, Bethel, Middlecreek, Abbotstown, and Summerhill, the townships of Union, Armstrong, Lurgan, Parks, Cherry, Blooming Grove, West Wheatfield, the boroughs of Steelton, and Montrose, and the counties of Blair and Berks.

To download a guide to Pennsylvania school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Pennsylvania events at schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

