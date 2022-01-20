OFFSITEK partners with Charlotte-area municipalities to deliver affordable housing using robots and steel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFFSITEK, a Charlotte-based integrated construction company, is using robots, steel and creative partnerships with local municipalities to give first-time homebuyers options that work within their budgets, are high quality and are better for the environment.

The City of Hickory, North Carolina, recently announced a partnership to invest in the development and construction of affordable housing on city-owned property. OFFSITEK is scheduled to break ground shortly on the home sites, priced between $145,000 and $175,000, in the Ridgeview Subdivision neighborhood.

"The city understands the need for affordable housing in Hickory. While some of it will happen organically, it is also important for the city to make a concerted effort to expand on that," said City Manager Warren Wood. "By working with JRN Development and OFFSITEK, a partnership was created that will benefit low to moderate income households, while also allowing us to put some of the proceeds back into the Community Development Block Grant program to be used to assist others."

Utilizing advanced technology and sustainable components in their Charlotte, North Carolina factory, OFFSITEK merges automation, robotic assembly and cutting-edge software to deliver residential and commercial construction at reduced cost and lead times.

Steel is a resilient material with reserve strength that results in significant advantages in natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes and is mold and vermin resistant. Steel is dimensionally stable, eliminates construction waste significantly and is flame resistant.

"We are very excited to provide brand new, affordable quality homes to the residents of Charlotte," said Rick Admani Abulhaj, managing director of OFFSITEK. "With the assistance of local municipalities, we are bringing the latest in innovative construction technology and environmental efficiency to provide first-time buyers a home they will love and a neighborhood they will be proud to be part of. The benefits of manufacturing a project offsite include significant improvement in productivity, efficiency and the quality of the construction process."

"I bought a townhome in the Lincolnton development because I was very impressed with OFFSITEK's steel construction and I found JRN Development to be very honest and easy to work with," said Paul Harraka Sr. "The layout of the units is perfect. I can see by the plans that a lot of thought went into these townhomes. I bought this unit for a family member. I previously bought a townhome in one of their developments and I am extremely satisfied."

ABOUT OFFSITEK

OFFSITEK is leading the transformation of the construction industry with our cutting-edge advanced manufacturing prefabrication process that delivers value to builders while streamlining all construction processes under one roof at a world-class automated facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. Through our integrated group of companies, we are a full-service end-to-end AEIC (Architecture, Engineering and Industrial Construction) company capable of delivering full turnkey builds.

