SkillGigs, Inc. Announces Leadership Expansion

"This is an exciting time as these leaders are among the top in the industry," said CEO of SkillGigs Kashif Aftab.

Saville will serve as the SkillGigs' president, providing strategic and operational oversite for the company in addition to serving as a member of the company's board of directors. For 30 years, Saville has built, led, and sold staffing and workforce management organizations. Previously, Saville served as group president for Cross Country Healthcare assisting its CEO and executive team. Prior to this, Saville served as president of CareerStaff Unlimited. Other previous roles include serving as SVP of Workforce Solutions, leading Genesis Healthcare; the largest provider of post-acute skilled nursing care. Also, Saville has worked with leading private equity firms providing operational consultancy on key projects. Saville earned a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Political Science from Cabrini University. He also earned his Juris Doctor from Widener University.

Division President of Digital Brad Hill will provide strategic and operational oversite for the technology business. Over a 25-year career, Hill has acquired global experience in design and execution in business development, leadership, operations, and strategic consulting within the IT industry. For 19 years, Hill worked for the Allegis Group, primarily with TEKsystems, where he was an instrumental member of the team that helped scale TEKsystems to over $700mm in revenue. Hill also served as senior vice president of Experis, where he was responsible for over $300mm in revenue. Hill earned his B.S. Science in Biology from Southwest Baptist University.

VP of Marketing Amanda Betts will provide leadership for all marketing functions for the company. Most recently, Betts has served in key marketing roles for two of the world's largest staffing companies, Randstad and ManpowerGroup. At Randstad, Betts served as VP of brand providing enterprise marketing campaigns along with all brand content and digital marketing. At ManpowerGroup, Betts served as the director of North America marketing and was responsible for all marketing strategy including increasing digital marketing efficiencies. Betts earned her B.A. in Advertising and Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

