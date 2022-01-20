Vanco and Skyward Sign Preferred Partner Agreement through 2026

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco, an industry leader in online payments for K-12 districts and schools, and Skyward, a leading K-12 administration software provider, announce the extension of their partnership agreement for five more years. As Skyward's preferred payments partner, Vanco will continue providing school districts with the best tools for managing fee collection from parents and students through 2026.

Vanco and Skyward will continue to work together through 2026.

"Vanco and Skyward offer students' families a completely seamless experience for making payments and collecting fees

"Working as partners, Vanco and Skyward offer school districts and students' families a completely seamless experience for making payments and collecting fees," said Shawn Boom, Vanco CEO. "Through our integration with Skyward, school staff members have been saved countless hours of accounting work, while district families enjoy the convenience of a single online place to make every type of school payment. We're looking forward to collaborating closely with Skyward to provide even more tools and services for school staff and parents."

With the extended partnership, districts using Skyward will be able to simplify payments and continue to use all of Skyward's best-in-class technologies. Vanco's payments software integrates directly into Skyward's Qmlativ Student Management Suite to streamline payments and reconciliation. Plus, parents always know where to go to make payments. Together, the companies provide districts a one-stop shop for day-to-day school management and secure online payments.

"We're excited to continue our relationship with Vanco," said Dave Ilkka, Skyward's vice president of new business development. "Providing a seamless way to pay student fees creates an efficient process for both parents and districts. Centralized fee management has become an absolute necessity for schools and the integration between Vanco and Skyward allows fees to be paid quickly through our Family Access portal."

For more information on Vanco's partnership with Skyward, click here. Or contact sales@vanco.com, or 800.675.7430. For media inquiries, contact Ben Palosaari at 952.352.8097 or Ben.Palosaari@Vanco.com

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment, and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables educational organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 40,000 educational organizations, schools, churches, faith-based groups, and nonprofits trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

Vanco.com

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vanco