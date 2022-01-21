AVOCADO GREEN launches "Natural As love" T-Shirt TO support lgbtq+ community

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its responsible apparel line called Hass, Avocado is launching a Natural As Love t-shirt. All proceeds will directly benefit Brave Trails, a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

Hass Apparel launches Natural as Love organic cotton t-shirt.

"At Avocado, we strongly believe that love is love," says Avocado Green Brands Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mark Abrials. "Our Natural As Love ad campaign features real couples, and we're proud to showcase their love for one another. We also recognize that Avocado wouldn't be what it is without the incredible contributions of our many LGBTQ+ employees and customers. We will always proudly stand by them and support the rights of the broader LGBTQ+ community."

The Hass Natural As Love T-shirts are stitched in Los Angeles with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton (CU863637) from India and GOTS approved dyes. They're available in two styles — classic crewneck or oversized cropped. The Hass collection also includes organic cotton everyday essentials, alpaca sweaters, and Lenzing certified modal leisurewear — all cut, sewn, and dyed with a net-negative carbon footprint and 1% of all sales fighting food insecurity.

As a subsidiary of Avocado Green Brands, Hass is Climate Neutral Certified for offsetting more than the sum of their scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. They're also a Certified B Corporation, balancing purpose with profit, and they're members of 1% For the Planet, through which they donate 1% of revenues to nonprofits dedicated to supporting people and the planet.

Avocado is proud to direct 100% of proceeds from the Natural As Love T-shirt to Brave Trails, a national nonprofit building the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders. Through summer camps, family camps, mentorship programs, and year-round leadership programming, Brave Trails helps LGBTQ+ youth thrive. "Nothing makes us more proud than seeing our youth take the skills they gain in our programs and use them to create meaningful change in their communities," says the organization.

"We believe in doing what's natural," adds Abrials. "Like natural fabrics. Like helping people. Like supporting the health of the planet. Like love. 'Natural as love' — it's as simple as that."

To support "Natural As Love" and Brave Trails, head to shophass.com.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Brands