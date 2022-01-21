CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ADDING MORE EMBARKATION ENHANCEMENTS AS IT COMMITS TO CURRENT PROTOCOLS FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line said today that it will be the largest cruise line to use the VeriFLY solution for its operations from U.S. homeports, with a pilot program that will start this Saturday for guests boarding Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral, in addition to finalizing plans to expand in-terminal testing capabilities for vaccinated guests prior to embarkation, specifically for short itineraries of 3- and 4-day voyages. Carnival also said it will continue to operate under its current protocols, sailing vaccinated voyages, requiring pre-embarkation testing and following onboard indoor mask requirements until further notice.

VeriFLY by Daon is now widely used in the airline industry, and it will allow Carnival guests to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so that it can be verified in advance of the sailing – resulting in a streamlined embarkation experience at the terminal. Once the pilot at Port Canaveral is complete, Carnival intends to move quickly to implement the solution across its fleet.

Carnival is also working to expand testing capabilities at the terminal for vaccinated guests, specifically for short itineraries (3- and 4-day voyages). Once implemented, vaccinated guests will be able to meet the pre-cruise testing requirement as part of the embarkation process. Pre-registration will be required, and there will be capacity limits based on the resources of testing providers. Testing sites to support short itinerary cruises will be phased in and announced by the end of January.

Carnival also said it intends to follow its Have Fun. Be Safe. operating protocols until further notice. Guests and travel agents will be receiving more details on operations for February and beyond over the coming days.

On Jan. 13, Carnival restarted operations from another homeport, with Carnival Sunshine returning to its year-round schedule from Charleston, SC. To date, Carnival has 19 of its 22 U.S.-based ships in guest operation, sailing from eight homeports on the Atlantic, Gulf and West coasts.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

