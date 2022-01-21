Gov. Noem Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "South Dakota School Choice Week" as Annual Celebration Launches Nationwide

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Noem has joined a growing list of governors, city, and county leaders nationwide in recognizing Jan. 23-Jan. 29 as School Choice Week. Her official declaration of "South Dakota School Choice Week" marks the third year in a row the Week has been formally proclaimed in South Dakota.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

As learning disruptions continue nationwide, Gov. Noem's proclamation highlights the essential role of flexible education choices and encourages families to explore the options available to their children. South Dakota families will mark the Week with 60 celebratory events and activities.

From at-home activities to in-school celebrations, the diverse celebrations echo the diverse learning needs of students across the state. The goal of the Week's celebrations is to raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear information about their learning options.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been planned for Jan. 23-Jan.29, which will be the twelfth annual national School Choice Week.

"We encourage families to celebrate their school choices, as well as start evaluating options for next school year, during School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are thankful for Gov. Noem's proclamation and wish South Dakotan families the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-dakota .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week