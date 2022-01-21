Jeep® Brand Marks 19 Years As Official Automotive Sponsor of X Games

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand returns to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the X Games.

"Jeep® Presents: X Games Aspen Best in Snow" title to be awarded to one X Games athlete on event's last day of competition

Media elements on broadcast to include on-air sponsorship of the Men and Women's Ski and Snowboard Slopestyle events

Jeep brand will have vehicles across Buttermilk Mountain, from the Slopestyle Course to the Awards Stage and Main Entrance to the Jeep Hut/Activation Site

Jeep brand Facebook and Instagram stories will include coverage from the X Games, which runs January 21 – January 23

Fans can win prizes daily, including Rossignol skis and snowboards, while visiting the brand's experiential activation on site, and register to win $100,000 toward a new Jeep vehicle

For the 19th year, the Jeep® brand is returning to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the world's premier winter action sports event, X Games. The partnership will include broadcast, linear, social, digital and experiential extensions and will again feature the "Jeep® Presents: X Games Aspen Best in Snow" title honoring one of the X Games' top athletes.

"As we mark nearly 20 years as the official automotive partner of the X Games, this highly anticipated winter event has provided an authentic venue for the Jeep brand to engage with sports and like-minded outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy action and adventure," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep North America. "Our shared consumer audience has an unyielding passion for adventure that fuels their lifestyle and is one that cannot be defined by boundaries."

While on the Jeep brand activation site, attendees can also register for a chance to win $100,000 toward a new Jeep vehicle, spin-to-win for awesome prizes on site, and participate in a vehicle demo for a Jeep brand gift that also enters the person into a drawing for a $400 Rossignol gift card, two will be given away each day for anyone who checks in and takes a vehicle demo.

On Sunday, January 23, X Games Aspen host Jack Mitrani will announce the "Jeep® Presents: X Games Best in Snow" title (determined by X Games panel), honoring one of the event's best athletes during this year's competition in a three-minute live segment. During the live broadcast, X Games hosts will recap the "Best in Snow" title front-runners to promote the competition. Fans can also follow the competitor highlights across the X Games Facebook and Instagram stories. On Sunday, one athlete will be recognized as "Best in Snow" and will receive a Jeep Golden Grille X Games Award noting the honor.

The Jeep brand will have eight vehicles on site of the X Games, from the Slopestyle Course, to the Main Entrance and Awards Stage, to the Jeep Hut/Activation Site:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in Hydro Blue (Jeep Hut/Activation Site)

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in Hydro Blue (Slopestyle Course)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve in Bright White (Jeep Hut/Activation Site)

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve in Baltic Gray (Jeep Hut/Activation Site)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk in Baltic Gray (Corral/Slopestyle Course)

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe in Firecracker Red (Slopestyle Course)

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe in Nacho (Awards Stage)

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in Snazzberry (Slopestyle Course)

ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 13.5 hours of live X Games Aspen competition, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. In addition, more than seven hours of X Games Aspen 2021 competitions will be streamed live exclusively on the @XGames YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter pages. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com, @XGames on Instagram, Snapchat and more.

Additional information on all X Games Aspen 2022 events is available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only.

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

