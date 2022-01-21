PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE CHALLENGER SERIES WELTERWEIGHTS COMPETE ON FUBO SPORTS NETWORK FEBRUARY 25 The PFL Challenger Series gives fighters the opportunity to join the PFL's global roster

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced that the PFL Challenger Series will continue from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Friday, February 25 at 9 p.m. ET with welterweight action. The PFL Challenger Series airs live exclusively for fuboTV subscribers on Fubo Sports Network the live TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe.

"Welterweight is always one of the most exciting divisions in the league," said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. "I cannot wait to see what these unbelievably talented and hungry fighters bring to the SmartCage, whoever wins the contract out of this deep group will have earned it."

The second installment of the Challenger Series will feature welterweight fighters angling for a spot in the PFL's talent-rich 170-pound division, which includes two-time World Champion Ray Cooper III and MMA icon Rory MacDonald.

Top Jordanian prospect Jarrah Al Silawi headlines the talented crop of welterweights poised to square off with a career altering opportunity on the line. Al Silawi (16-3) is the BRAVE CF super welterweight champion. He comes into the league having won 11 out of 12 fights.

Mark Martin, a highly decorated collegiate wrestler from Ohio State University, another highly regarded fighter and three time NCAA qualifier, is riding a six fight winning streak heading into the PFL Challenger Series.

Grappling fans will know Lucas Barbosa, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will begin his transition to MMA when he steps back into the cage for the first time in almost 10 years. At just 29 years of age, "Hulk" is an intriguing crossover star who is looking to establish himself as a top MMA fighter. Barbosa is 2-1 in his three fights.

Another Brazilian, Carlos Leal (14-3), a 17-fight veteran, is the LFA welterweight champion and a legitimate threat to anyone when he steps inside the cage. Americans Dilano Taylor (7-1), Michael Lilly (7-6) and Troy Green (4-1) will be joined by Haiti's Socrates Pierre (12-6) to round out the welterweight slate.

Viewers watching the PFL Challenger Series can also interact with the live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games. During the bouts, fans can answer predictive questions about the action all on one screen using their remote control. Fubo Sportsbook, now live in Iowa and Arizona, is also the exclusive gambling sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series.

Fubo Sports Network is fuboTV's linear TV network dedicated to featuring sports stories on and off the field. Fans can stream live sports, original programming and partner content on Fubo Sports Network as part of fuboTV's subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

