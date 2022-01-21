Shift to Host Its First-Ever Pop Up, Car to Cash, in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, will host its first-ever branded pop up event, Car to Cash, to acquire cars in the Los Angeles market.

"Now more than ever, there is an incredible demand for used vehicles, especially as new cars have been increasingly difficult to come by," said Jeff Clementz, Shift's President. "We are excited to bring Shift's mission to life with our first Car to Cash event in Los Angeles, and make the car selling experience easier, more convenient and more accessible for consumers."

Located at Santa Anita Park, Lot C, in Arcadia, Calif., the event will take place on Saturday, January 22nd and Sunday, January 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PST. At the event, customers will receive a no-obligation evaluation and offer on eligible vehicles under 100,000 miles. And, if they decide to sell their car on the spot, they will earn an additional $400 bonus on top of the initial offer. Additional perks include up to $25 in Lyft credit toward a ride home for customers who sell their car at the event, as well as complimentary coffee between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on both days.

George Arison, Shift's Co-founder and Co-CEO, added, "Shift already offers a superior experience online for customers looking to sell their cars. We're thrilled to bring an even more streamlined version of our one-stop-shop to Los Angeles."

For more information on Shift's Car to Cash event, visit www.shift.com/cartocash.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

