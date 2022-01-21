TOMORROW: First New Jersey School Choice Fair to Bring Families Buffet of Learning Options

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Peter's University in Jersey City will be the spot for the state's first School Choice Week school fair. More than 30 private, public, and online schools spanning preschool through 12th grade will showcase their offerings and bring information to families at the inaugural event, which will be New Jersey's largest gathering during National School Choice Week 2022.

WHAT:

School Choice Week school fair

Children's activities, including face painting, balloon art, and snacks

WHO:

Reps from 30+ private, public, and online schools, PreK-12

Parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

St. Peter's University, 2641 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City

This event is organized by E3, a research and policy non-profit with the mission of closing gaps in educational achievement in New Jersey, in partnership with the Association of American Educators (AAE) and the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association (NJPCSA).

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week