Axxess Elevates Leadership for Channel Partnerships, Product Development and Engineering

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, has elevated three people to its executive leadership team to accelerate the company's care at home partnerships and software solutions.

"As we continue to build our global capabilities to support our clients, our executive team is taking on even greater responsibilities to ensure we have the partnerships and solutions to meet industry needs even beyond what they have thought possible," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide.

Christopher Taylor has been promoted to senior vice president of channel partnerships. In his newly created role, Taylor will manage and develop relationships with organizations that provide services to Axxess' software and billing clients or to the patients and families that Axxess' clients serve.

"I am excited to help further develop the robust partnerships Axxess has within the care at home industry," said Taylor. "We are committed to helping our partners and the entire industry succeed and the best way to do that is by working together."

Shradha Aiyer has been promoted to vice president of product development. She is responsible for the strategic direction, architecture and development of all of Axxess' software solutions. This involves working closely with external clients and internal stakeholders to outline the specifications for solutions that deliver a delightful experience.

Added Aiyer: "I am grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the care at home industry at such an important moment. I am a problem solver and the challenges our industry faces can be overcome with innovative thinking that focuses on products and solutions that do the most good."

Greg Orleans has been promoted to vice president of engineering. Orleans drives the strategic direction of Axxess' global engineering team in order to be hyper-responsive to client needs. His work also includes close collaboration with Axxess' product development and client experience teams.

Added Orleans: "I am humbled to lead such an incredible team of creative thinkers who work on Axxess solutions across the world. Their passion has made it possible to increase our engineering velocity to delight our clients every day."

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 3 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

