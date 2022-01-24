Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Extend Free Weekly Credit Reports Through End of 2022 Big Three U.S. Credit Reporting Agencies Continue to Offer Free Weekly Credit Reports to Consumers Amidst Pandemic and Economic Uncertainty

ATLANTA and COSTA MESA, Calif. and CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The three nationwide credit reporting agencies – Equifax (NYSE: EFX), Experian (LON:EXPN) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – are taking joint action to extend the pandemic response service offering free weekly credit reports to consumers through the end of 2022. This benefit will continue to help consumers across the country manage their financial health during the ongoing hardship and economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The companies' CEOs provided a joint statement on the decision to increase their offerings for the next year. "We are committed to helping consumers to strengthen their credit and secure their financial future," said CEOs Mark W. Begor, CEO Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO TransUnion. "The combined pressures of job changes, inflation, market uncertainty and health anxiety continue to present consumers with enormous challenges. Our industry's hope is to support consumers as they make decisions - big and small - by making it easier to regularly track their financial health."

Consumer credit reports are a factual record of credit activity and payment history used by lenders, creditors, service providers and other businesses to extend financial opportunities and other offers to people. Credit reports play an important role in financial health for consumers, businesses and the economy.

Consumers can access their free weekly credit reports from each of the three credit reporting agencies at www.annualcreditreport.com . Consumers should review all items appearing in each section of their credit reports. If an error is identified, consumers should contact the credit reporting agency immediately to correct that information.

For more information, visit www.annualcreditreport.com .

