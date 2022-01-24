The brand cracks open a nutty debate about how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts -- all together or one at a time?

THE PLANTERS® BRAND RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME WITH COMEDIC DUO KEN JEONG AND JOEL MCHALE The brand cracks open a nutty debate about how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts -- all together or one at a time?

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The maker of the PLANTERS® brand is returning to the Big Game. This year, the brand is teaming up with comedic duo Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to feed the debate of how America eats PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts — all together or one at a time?

Fans can watch a teaser of the game-day commercial here and see the disagreement on how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts unfold between Ken and Joel.

"After a one-year hiatus from the Big Game, and since being welcomed into the Hormel Foods family, the PLANTERS® brand is excited to be back and debating a topic we're nuts about," said Jaynee Dykes, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "We had a lot of fun cracking open the debate with Ken and Joel and can't wait for fans to see the final ad. No matter if you are team 'All' or team 'One,' how you eat your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts is a delicious disagreement we can all agree on."

Last year, the maker of the PLANTERS® brand spent its $5 million Big Game budget to shellebrate little acts of substance throughout the country, recognizing those making contributions to their communities. This year's ad, created by VaynerMedia, will air on game day just before halftime in select markets.

On one of the biggest snacking days of the year, PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts provide a delicious snack worthy of your Big Game shellebrations. Be sure to grab a tin of PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts to help you decide if you are team "All" or team "One," and tune in on game day to see the nutty debate crack wide open.

The PLANTERS® brand will unshell new, nutty developments leading up to game day. To get in on the action, follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) and join the #PlantersAllorOne debate!

The brand cracks open a nutty debate about how to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts — all together or one at a time? (PRNewswire)

The MR. PEANUT® character is packing his bags and preparing for his big move to his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota. To shellebrate his move to the land of 10,000 lakes, the legume is giving away 10 checks worth $10,000 each to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state this summer. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

