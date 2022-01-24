Texthelp Launches New EdTech Tool, OrbitNote, to Increase Accessibility in PDF Files New web app makes PDF files more accessible for educators, students, and employees as schools and workplaces embrace digitalization

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and accessibility technology, today announced the premium launch of OrbitNote , a web app that makes PDFs more accessible from right inside the document, including the ability to type, highlight, and leave voice memos on documents. OrbitNote will allow users to transform and interact with digital documents in a completely different way. Users will be able to create an accessible, dynamic, and collaborative space that works for everyone.

Today, Texthelp is also honoring International Day of Education, an international day of awareness to promote inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all. Texthelp is committed to helping users understand and be understood through the use of assistive technology tools and software.

This past year, Texthelp released data revealing that 90% of teachers had planned to use EdTech tools in the classroom this school year. With the rise in technology use, having access to tools that create an accessible experience for all users is highly valuable. Products like OrbitNote will promote collaboration, transparency, and communication among students and educators.

Key Benefits of OrbitNote:

Makes PDFs More Accessible and Actionable

Provides Multiple Ways to Demonstrate Knowledge and Give Feedback

Boosts Productivity, Connections, and Collaboration

OrbitNote works with Google Classroom and Schoology. In the coming months, Texthelp will expand support for more LMSs like Canvas and Brightspace. OrbitNote is also compatible with Texthelp's Read&Write product, a literacy support tool, and EquatIO , a digital math tool. Users can try all of the features in OrbitNote for free for 30 days.

"We have seen education change drastically in the past two years. Many subjects and tasks that relied on pen and paper are now becoming digitized," said Martin McKay, CEO and Founder of Texthelp. "I am excited for OrbitNote as it will help educators and students continue to collaborate in this new digital space. The tool will also be very helpful in regards to accessibility and eliminate barriers that often arise while using PDF files."

For more information on OrbitNote, please visit www.texthelp.com/products/orbitnote/ .

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company. On a daily basis, it helps people all over the world to understand and to be understood. For the last three decades, it has led the way in creating innovative education and workplace technology. Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability, or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn, understand, and communicate through the use of digital literacy and accessibility software. With over 45 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write , EquatiO® , OrbitNote , WriQ® , Fluency Tutor® , ReachDeck® , and SpeechStream® . These tools work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite. This allows for its products to be quickly integrated into any classroom or workplace with ease. Texthelp is backed by Five Arrows, the private equity arm of Rothschild Group. Visit www.texthelp.com for more information.

