Valtech Announces Acquisition of Absolunet

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has acquired Absolunet, a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations.

With more than 300 employees and five offices across North America and Europe, Absolunet helps brands, manufacturers and distributors fast-forward their digital transformation to become commerce leaders. This acquisition cements Valtech's position as a dominant global player in the commerce services space as recognized by leading analyst firms. Partnering with companies across their end-to-end commerce acceleration, whether it's driving their direct-to-consumer strategy, enabling omnichannel commerce, reinventing the future of the store, or even reimagining business models, such as establishing revenue streams from digital services in connected cars and digital products.

With Absolunet joining, Valtech is reinforcing its leadership on many of the major commerce platforms in the market, including Adobe, Salesforce, commercetools, Optimizely, SAP and VTEX. In addition to that, Valtech is further deepening its expertise in enabling businesses to scale their commerce channels, including customer experience strategy, marketing automation, customer data platforms, data analytics, personalization, merchandising, product information management (PIM), order management (OMS), digital asset management (DAM), and media networks orchestration.

"We are thrilled the team from Absolunet is joining Valtech," explained Olivier Padiou, Chief Executive Officer of Valtech. "Their commerce expertise, innovative spirit, and technical capabilities are a great fit alongside our existing talent and capabilities. Companies across all industries must innovate in the way they operate their business. Omnichannel commerce is a key part of this evolution. Together with the excellent team from Absolunet, we are well-equipped to take our clients' businesses to new levels."

"Today, commerce is about understanding the customer journey and offering relevant commerce experiences at every level," said Charles Desjardins, Absolunet's CEO and new EVP, North America for Valtech. "Your commerce strategy needs to permeate all parts of your business from purchasing to marketing, distribution, customer service and more. Together, Valtech and Absolunet provide an answer for companies looking to address the complexities of customer experience design, commerce execution and organizational change."

Valtech designs, builds and delivers transformative digital solutions for the world's leading brands. Recognizing that industries and sectors globally are facing significant economic shifts, Valtech helps its clients innovate digitally at pace to meet changing customer needs and ultimately position their companies to gain sustainable competitive advantage. Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner to many of the world's best-known brands including ADM, Audi, Goodyear, Dolby, Estée Lauder, Henkel, Linde, L'Oréal, LVMH, MARS, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, P&G, Samsung, Toyota, Universal Studios, Volkswagen and many others.

Valtech now employs more than 4,500 strategists, experience designers, marketers, data scientists, creatives and software engineers spanning five continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries.

