Traditions Continue, Along With Cinnamon Shore Expansion in the New Year

22 Reasons to Return to Cinnamon Shore in 2022

22 Reasons to Return to Cinnamon Shore in 2022 Traditions Continue, Along With Cinnamon Shore Expansion in the New Year

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every season brings the traditions that define vacation time at Cinnamon Shore. Located on the outskirts of Port Aransas, Cinnamon Shore North and our fast-rising expansion, Cinnamon Shore South, welcome families and friends for another year of beachside fun.

(PRNewswire)

No. 1. February's romance package, Feb. 10-21. Receive a complimentary third night when you book two, plus complimentary beach bonfire set-up and other extras. Book by Feb. 14; coupon code Valenine22

No. 2. New, A/V set-up. From a Super Bowl Watch Party, Sun., Feb. 13, to outdoor movies nights all summer long, our state-of-the-art set-up makes it fun to gather at Town Center.

No. 3. Pet-friendly rentals. Plus, a dog park facilitates playtime.

No. 4. Whooping Crane Festival 25th Anniversary, Feb. 24-27. Cinnamon Shore is the perfect place to return after watching remarkable birds in their winter habitat.

No. 5. Spring Break fun. Cinnamon Shore offers all the activities families love, from outdoor movies and live music to sandcastle lessons and more. Search rentals now.

No. 6. New property release from Cinnamon Shore Realty during the First Quarter! Prime homesites in the newest phase at Cinnamon Shore South will be released! Watch for details.

No. 7. Texas SandFest, April 8-10. Don't miss this annual celebration with music, food, and sand sculptures. Beach homes and condos fill quickly.

No. 8. Easter at the shore, April 17. A beachfront sunrise service and Town Center egg hunt make the celebration meaningful and fun.

No. 9. Stunning, new pool at 'South.' Cabanas, hammocks, infinity edges, and lake views offer a luxe experience.

No. 10. Mother's Day extras, May 5-8. Cinnamon Shore makes it a special weekend for Mom.

No. 11. New vacation rentals. Brand-new options at Cinnamon Shore South range from cottages to beachfront homes. Browse to see what's new.

No. 12. Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30. A full range of summer fun and activities kicks off.

No. 13. Fishing with Dad. Cast into Port A's fishing waters and Cinnamon Shore lakes. Father's Day is Sun., June 19.

No. 14. 4th of July Bike Parade. Peak summer fun culminates with this favorite tradition.

No. 16. Sandcastle and surf lessons. Kid-friendly classes await!

No. 17. Beachside fitness fun. From yoga to cardio workouts, guests love these seaside sessions.

No. 18. Quiet season beaches. Broad, walkable beaches clear out by October.

No. 19. A beachy Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Thanksgiving week beckons families grateful for beach time together.



No. 20. Dune crossover views. You'll relax the minute you glimpse the Gulf.



No. 21. Santa's First Stop. Pictures with St. Nick kick off holiday cheer.



No. 22. New Year's Eve dinner at Lisabella's. Close out the year at this on-site Mediterranean bistro.

Book time at Cinnamon Shore to experience all the fun and beachside beauty. Browse our vacation rentals. Learn more about what properties are available and get future property release news. Connect with Cinnamon Shore Realty.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cinnamon Shore