ASU's Online MBA celebrates 10 years in the U.S. News top 10 rankings

For all 10 years the ranking has existed, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has cracked the top 10 Best Online MBA Programs by U.S. News & World Report, 2022.The peer-reviewed rankings, which were released publicly today, named W. P. Carey's Online MBA No. 7 in the country, ahead of Pennsylvania State University – World Campus, University of Maryland – College Park, and Rice University.

Additionally, U.S. News named W. P. Carey among the best in a variety of programs and specialties, including:

No. 1, online bachelor's in business programs

No. 2, business analytics

No. 2, marketing

No. 3, finance

No. 3, general management

No. 4, online MBA programs for veterans

No. 7, online graduate business programs

The U.S. News rankings are the output of several factors, including student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

"W. P. Carey is proud of our leading record in online business education," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "We understand the transformative impact of education for individuals and society, and we are honored to provide students with such a valuable degree that fits into their busy lives."

Online enrollment has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and students are looking for degrees with a proven record. "ASU entered the online space early and has never stopped innovating," said Luiz Mesquita, associate dean of graduate programs at W. P. Carey. "We are focused on constant improvement of our programs, and that includes making sure they provide incredible value to students and employers."

The W. P. Carey School of Business ranks top 25 in U.S. News & World Report for 30 distinct undergraduate and graduate programs and fields of study, the most of any business school in the country. The Online Master of Science in Business Analytics program was also recently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. by Fortune in its list of Best Online Master's in Business Analytics Programs.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

