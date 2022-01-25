SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading global provider of bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce that Tony O'Neill has joined Aji Bio-Pharma as Vice President of Compliance, US Operations. Mr. O'Neill brings extensive experience leading Quality, Manufacturing, and Operational Excellence Teams in the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industry.

Tony O'Neill Joins Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' Leadership Team as Vice President of Compliance

Mr. O'Neill joins Aji Bio-Pharma after 25 years at Allergan, where he held a number of Quality and Operational leadership positions in biologics manufacturing and development with responsibility both in Ireland and US operations. His most recent roles include Executive Director Quality Operations and Executive Director Risk Management and Compliance, where he was responsible for leading a team in developing standard policies and processes for data management and controls across a network of 14 sites.

"We are excited to welcome Tony O'Neill to our leadership team at Aji Bio-Pharma," said Nobu Shimba, President and CEO of Aji Bio-Pharma, US. "With his extensive management experience, we are confident that Tony will be a strong leader for our teams as we provide our clients' unique drug programs with dedicated attention, strong regulatory support, and focused quality. As we continue to expand our capacity and service offerings, including the addition of our new multi-purpose fill/finish suite, Tony's expertise will be integral in ensuring the required sterility and regulatory standards are met for both cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing."

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing, and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet its client's needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

