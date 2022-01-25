Unity Rd.'s VP of Communications to Present at YoungConference

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), continues to solidify their position as industry trailblazers. Vice President of Communications Jayne Levy is presenting at YoungConference, an event geared for the Millennial generation of franchise leaders, January 30 – February 1 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Unity Rd. will be presenting on how franchising has made its entrance into cannabis, providing an inside look at the roadmap to franchising a cannabis concept, value it brings to franchising and future industry growth.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising, as the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the U.S. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. (PRNewsfoto/Unity Rd.) (PRNewswire)

Innovative franchise C-Suites will gather and learn from one another through an intensive series of back-to-back workshops on the latest and greatest strategies in franchise development, digital marketing, and business technologies. In addition to Unity Rd., attendees will have the opportunity to hear from other franchise leaders such as Michael Browning, CEO of Unleashed Brands, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbeque, and Tony Zaccario, CEO of Stretch Zone.

A prime example of a millennial franchising leader, Levy has worked in franchise-focused communications for more than a decade. She has executed public relations initiatives for 70-plus franchisors, spanning across 20 different industries and networks of one to 3,000-plus locations. She joined the Unity Rd. team in December 2017 and, upon Item 9 Labs Corp.'s acquisition of the franchise in March 2021, has taken a lead role in guiding internal and external communications across the Company.

"With my diverse franchise background, I know what tools, strategies, and business tactics are needed to make a franchise company that's built to last," said Levy. "Throughout my career, I've watched several of today's top franchise players grow from small chains to giants in their respective industries and have had the honor to be part of Unity Rd.'s growth from its early days to a roster of 20 partners building the brand across the U.S."

Levy added, "Cannabis is a 25-plus billion dollar a year industry that's still in its infancy, and it's opportunities like YoungConference, where we can share the stage with other franchise executives and teach developing franchise professionals about the flourishing cannabis industry, that will help normalize franchising's hottest sector."

Unity Rd. is the first to franchise cannabis dispensaries on a national scale in the United States. Prospective industry entrepreneurs have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex cannabis industry. The marijuana dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support the franchise offers. Currently, Unity Rd. has multiple agreements signed with nearly 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development nationwide.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

