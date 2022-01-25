Zurich creates scholarship to help diverse talent advance in insurance Applications open for Zurich Fellows scholarships, supporting pursuit of master's degrees in risk management and related studies at St. John's University.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for Zurich North America's new Zurich Fellows scholarship, created to help diverse talent pursue advanced degrees in insurance-related fields. Zurich plans to award scholarships of up to $10,000 each to support studies at St. John's University's Maurice R. Greenberg School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science.

The scholarship can be applied toward the following degrees:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Enterprise Risk Management

MBA in Risk Management

MBA in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Master of Science (M.S.) in Actuarial Science

M.S. in Enterprise Risk Management

M.S. in Risk Management and Risk Analytics

Applications are open to candidates in the U.S. and Canada, including Zurich employees and non-employees. The first of the Zurich Fellows will be admitted to St. John's University in September 2022. Students have the option to pursue their studies online, in person or any combination that best meets their needs. Neither an insurance background nor being on campus at St. John's University in New York City is required.

"I am delighted that we are collaborating with St. John's University to offer these scholarships," said Jeanette Kilo-Smith, Zurich North America's Head of Diversity and Inclusion and the Executive Sponsor of the scholarship program. "The Zurich Fellows program reflects our commitment to help recruit, retain and advance diverse talent in our business and industry."

St. John's University's renowned risk management programs draw students from around the world. Several Zurich leaders are alumni, including a former CEO of Zurich Insurance Group, in whose name Zurich endowed the James J. Schiro/Zurich Chair in Enterprise Risk Management in 2010. Another alumnus is Gerald Chiddick, who is Head of the Real Estate and Hospitality Industry Practice at Zurich North America.

"I have St. John's University to thank for introducing me to the insurance industry," Chiddick said. "As I enter my 33rd year in the industry, I attribute the education I received at St. John's, including the support from faculty, advisors and the relationships the university maintains with former alumni and employers in search of talent, for making this possible. These same factors will benefit Zurich Fellows going forward."

The program is aimed at people with a wide range of undergraduate degrees and work backgrounds who want to make a positive impact on resilience.

"The opportunities in insurance are as diverse as the talent we want to attract to this great industry," said Bart Shachnow, Organizational Innovation Consultant for Broker Relationship Management at Zurich North America. "A person with a background in fine arts could pursue a position specializing in underwriting masterpieces for museums and private collections. Someone with a background in environmental studies could pursue a position in the energy or agricultural practice of an insurer. The options are varied and broad."

Zurich plans to award up to 10 scholarships annually.

"With the Zurich Fellows scholarship, Zurich is showing leadership in developing talent in the insurance and risk management fields," said Amber Steiger, Director of Graduate Admissions at St. John's University. "We applaud Zurich's investment in promoting a diverse, inclusive and equitable industry that reflects the communities it serves."

Those interested in applying or learning more about the Zurich Fellows scholarship can click here. While St. John's has a rolling admissions policy, priority consideration will be given to applications received by April 15.

