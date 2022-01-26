Ama Adams Named Managing Partner of Ropes & Gray's Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that litigation & enforcement partner Ama Adams has been named the managing partner of the firm's 170-person Washington, D.C. office.

Colleen Conry, who served as the Washington, D.C. managing partner for two years, retired at the end of 2021 after a distinguished nearly 14-year career with the firm.

Named one of Global Investigations Review's "D.C. Sanctions Lawyers to Have on Speed-Dial," Ama's practice focuses on the U.S. government's regulation of trade and investment. She has extensive experience counseling clients on a range of international trade regulations, including export controls, economic sanctions, anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, and customs laws and regulations. Ama also advises clients on critical cross-border investment and national security matters, including national security reviews and investigations before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

With her breadth of experience, Ama is recognized as a leading international trade and investment regulatory lawyer. In that regard, she is frequently quoted in the press and published in outlets such as Law360, where she is also an International Trade Editorial Advisory Board member. In 2020 and 2021, Ama was named to Latinvex's list of Top 100 Female Lawyers in Latin America.

"Ama is a strong, visionary leader, and a trailblazer among CFIUS and international risk lawyers. She commands the respect of clients and our attorneys, which makes her the perfect office managing partner. Ama will boldly lead our Washington, D.C. office into the future," said Julie Jones, chair.

In addition to advising her clients, Ama is committed to the firm and the communities it serves. At the firm, Ama is co-chair of the Ropes Multicultural Forum, which supports and advances Ropes & Gray's commitment to fostering an environment where individuals of diverse backgrounds and identities succeed professionally, fully contribute to the goals of the firm and are involved in the firm's leadership. Ama is also a designated attorney development partner who actively mentors litigation associates through their careers.

In her pro bono practice, Ama has recently volunteered her time on immigration related matters, assisting asylum seekers, including at the Texas border.

