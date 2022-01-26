ATI Advisory Welcomes Kimberly Smathers To Medicare-Medicaid Integration and LTSS Innovation Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory (ATI) is announcing the appointment of Kimberly Smathers to its Medicare and Medicaid Integration and LTSS Innovation practice. Kimberly brings nearly two decades of proven experience in the healthcare and aging services area and will lead ATI's growing portfolio focused on vulnerable populations. ATI is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for complex care populations.



Kimberly brings perspectives and expertise across the spectrum of stakeholders ATI engages, including through her experience running business development efforts for a federally qualified health center, her years directing technical assistance efforts for health plans serving dually eligible beneficiaries, and her long-standing record leading projects with policymakers. Kimberly most recently served as a Vice President at The Lewin Group (OptumServe Consulting), where she oversaw implementation, evaluation, and technical assistance projects with CMS Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office and CMMI and helped to design business intelligence tools and community engagement strategies to address health disparities.

"We're thrilled Kimberly is joining our team," said Allison Rizer, Principal and Practice Lead. "Kimberly's experience, creativity, and leadership are heightened by her genuine passion for serving populations vulnerable to diminished physical, psychological, and social outcomes. Her expertise is an important and welcome addition to complement the ATI team and our growing focus areas."



ATI Advisory offers rigorous data analysis and deep knowledge of provider-led risk arrangements for individuals with complex needs. Smathers' previous work analyzing and developing real-world, consumer-centric solutions aligns with ATI's commitment to building a system with high-value, innovative, and affordable healthcare solutions.

"My personal mission is to contribute to innovations in care that are equitable, person-centered, and sustainable," said Kimberly. "I'm eager to join ATI because of their clear commitment to meaningful work that evolves policy and business models in ways that improve the health and well-being of older adults and other complex populations."

A published author, Kimberly has an MBA in Health Enterprise Management, Operations, Decision Sciences, and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

ATI Advisory is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults. By providing insight and strategy backed by original research, ATI helps organizations lead and deliver change in long-term services and supports systems and healthcare for complex care populations. ATI's approach breaks down public and private sector barriers that prevent innovative solutions to siloed, broken systems across acute, post-acute, and long-term care services and supports. For more information, visit: www.atiadvisory.com.

