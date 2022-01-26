ELEVAI IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT HAS WON THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AT THE 2022 OCTANE AESTHETICS TECH SUMMIT

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a biotech company leveraging the power of human stem cell exosomes to create next-generation topical skincare products, is pleased to announce that the company has won the LaunchPad SBDC People's Choice Award at the 2022 Octane Aesthetics Tech Summit ("ATS") held in Newport Beach, California.

Co-Founder and CEO, Jordan R. Plews, PhD, and his team were invited to present at this two-day event attended by hundreds of leaders in medicine, the aesthetic industry, and the business world to discuss innovative medical aesthetic technologies, as well as unmet clinical needs and new business opportunities.

Dr. Plews is quoted saying "ELEVAI is honored to receive this year's people's choice award. Our company is grateful the aesthetic community is recognizing the team's hard work, dedication to excellence, and our innovative skincare technology as an up-and-coming leader in the space. We look forward to sharing the ELEVAI E-Series post procedure products globally with the professional aesthetics community."

Octane recently recognized ELEVAI as a top medical aesthetics innovator and selected the company for their LaunchPad Small Business Development Center ("SBDC") business accelerator, a rigorous program developed to help companies seeking Series A funding.

The Aesthetics Tech Summit featured ELEVAI along with other aesthetics start-up companies that are part of the LaunchPad program and are raising a combined total of $50 million. The Summit is sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

About ELEVAI Labs



ELEVAI Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs, Inc. develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic skincare products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs, Inc. at www.elevaiskincare.com.

