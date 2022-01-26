FAU ONLINE PROGRAMS MOVE UP IN 'U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT' RANKINGS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Atlantic University's online master's in nursing programs are ranked No. 20 in the nation for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report, rising from No. 32 in 2021. In addition, FAU's online master's in educational administration and supervision is ranked No. 13 in the nation this year, climbing from No. 19 in last year's rankings. FAU's online master's business programs (non-MBA) also rose to No. 41 in this year's rankings, up from No. 45 in 2021.

For the College of Nursing dean, being ranked in the top 20 is especially meaningful given the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The recognition of the online master's in nursing programs we received speaks to the quality of the college's programs and the dedication of our faculty and staff," said Safiya George, Ph.D., dean of FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. "We pride ourselves on educating the next generation of exceptional health care providers that can help our nation in its continued struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

U.S. News also ranked two offerings at FAU at No. 21 this year - the online master's in business programs for veterans (non-MBA) and the College of Education's online curriculum and instruction programs.

FAU has offered online bachelor's degree programs since 2011. Fully online undergraduate programs are offered in FAU's Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, College of Business, College of Social Work and Criminal Justice, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News & World Report "Best Online Programs" list is a resource for students and working adults who are increasingly seeking online education programs for degree completion and career advancement. Prospective students can use the searchable directory to explore factors such as tuition, program offerings and online services offered to enrolled students.

The 2022 Best Online Programs methodologies are based on several factors, including engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion and services and technologies provided. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered predominantly online were considered.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

